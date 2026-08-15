Bet365 Bonus Code: Claim $150 Bonus for MLB, UFC 330, NFL Preseason Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sign up with the latest bet365 bonus code offer and bet $10 to unlock a $150 bonus or a $1,000 safety net bet. New players in select states can bet $10 to get $365 in bonuses and 50 casino spins (MI, NJ, PA). Click here to get in on the action.

New players can go all in on the NFL preseason, MLB, UFC 330 or any other sport with this bet365 promo. Instead of rolling the dice on the games, new users can secure a guaranteed bonus. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details of this exclusive offer.

Secure $150 Bonus By Activating This Bet365 Bonus Code Offer

Below is the complete breakdown of the current sign-up promotions available for new users:

Bet365 Bonus Code No Code Required New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus or $1,000 Safety Net Bet New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA) Bet $10, Get $365 Bonus + 50 Casino Spins Bonuses Last Verified On August 15, 2026

New bet365 users in the majority of participating states can unlock an impressive $150 in bonus bets (or opt for a $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net) simply by placing a $10 wager on any available market, while those in MI, NJ, and PA receive $365 in bonus bets plus 50 casino spins.

The primary advantage of the “Bet $10, Get $150” structure is that you receive the bonus funds regardless of whether your initial bet wins or loses. To qualify, your initial wager must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer and must have minimum odds of -500. This means a selection with -450 odds is perfectly fine, but a heavy favorite at -800 would not be eligible. Once credited to your balance, your bonus bets will expire after seven days, so they should be utilized promptly.

MLB Betting Preview, Odds

Reviewing the slate, here is a look at the current consensus betting lines for the scheduled MLB matchups:

Matchup Moneyline Runline (Spread) Total (O/U) Milwaukee Brewers @ Los Angeles Dodgers LAD +119 / MIL -142 LAD +1.5 (-144) / MIL -1.5 (+120) 7.5 (Over -109 / Under -111)

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers The Dodgers host the Brewers in a marquee National League showdown. The Los Angeles Dodgers enter as slight underdogs despite boasting a dangerous lineup anchored by Shohei Ohtani, who brings an impressive .292 batting average, .935 OPS, and 27 home runs to the plate. Freddie Freeman has also been exceptional, hitting a team-best .304 with 57 RBIs. On the other side, the favored Brewers counter with a balanced attack featuring Brice Turang (16 home runs, .268 average) and William Contreras (11 home runs, .257 average).

For bettors looking beyond the diamond, bet365 also offers comprehensive markets for mixed martial arts. The bet365 app provides several high-leverage opportunities to utilize bonus bets on upcoming MMA events. Here is a full look at the main card matchups on the bet365 app.

How to Redeem This Bet365 Bonus Code Offer

Getting started and securing your bonus funds is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to ensure you successfully claim the offer before the opening pitch of the Brewers vs. Dodgers or Yankees vs. Blue Jays:

Create an Account: Click on the links on this page and begin the registration process. You will need to provide standard personal information, such as your name, address, date of birth, and email, to create and verify your new account. Make a Deposit: Once your account is set up and verified, navigate to the cashier section. You must deposit at least $10 into your new account using one of bet365’s secure payment methods. Claim and Wager: Claim the offer and place a qualifying bet of at least $10 on any eligible market.

As soon as your initial $10 wager settles, your bonus bets will be credited to your account, providing you with additional funds to utilize on the rest of the MLB slate or the upcoming UFC 330 card.