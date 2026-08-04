Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Get $150 Bonuses For Dodgers-Cubs, White Sox-Red Sox, Any Game

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When you register a new profile using the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 here, you will be a $10 wager away from getting $150 in bonuses for tonight’s MLB games.
Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 For MLB Tuesday Bets
Evaluating promotional offers requires looking at the raw return on investment. With exciting non-conference matchups on the schedule—such as the Los Angeles Dodgers (69-44) visiting the Chicago Cubs (64-49) at Wrigley Field, and the Toronto Blue Jays traveling to Daikin Park to face the Houston Astros—bet365 provides an optimal entry point for new bettors looking to build their bankroll.
Below is an overview of the current promotional offer available for new users ready to wager on these MLB matchups:
Bet365 Bonus Code
WTOP365
New Bet365 User Offer
Bet $10, Get $150 In Bonuses
Terms and Conditions
21+ and Present in Participating States.
Promotion Verified On
August 4th, 2026
The mechanics of the bet365 bonus code are highly favorable but require strict adherence to specific parameters. When you register and wager $10 on an MLB market—such as the Chicago White Sox (59-52) facing the Boston Red Sox (60-51) at Fenway Park—your account is credited with $150 in bonus bets whether your ticket cashes or not.
To ensure your wager successfully qualifies for the promotion, the $10 bet must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer and carry minimum odds of -500. Mathematically, this threshold means backing a standard favorite at -450 is perfectly viable, while laying odds on an extreme favorite priced at -800 will void the promotion. Once the bonus bets are deposited into your account balance, you have a strict seven-day window to deploy them before they expire.
MLB Odds Today With Bet365
Analyzing the market is critical before placing your qualifying bet. Below are the current odds available at bet365 for today’s MLB slate, encompassing the moneyline, runline (spread), and projected run totals:
Matchup
Moneyline
Spread (Runline)
Total (O/U)
Toronto Blue Jays at Houston Astros
TOR +110 / HOU -130
TOR +1.5 (-185) / HOU -1.5 (+155)
8.5 (O -105 / U -115)
Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs
LAD -200 / CHC +165
LAD -1.5 (-120) / CHC +1.5 (+100)
9 (O -115 / U -105)
Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox
CWS +115 / BOS -135
CWS +1.5 (-185) / BOS -1.5 (+155)
9 (O -110 / U -110)
Featured Matchup Analysis
Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs
The Dodgers (69-44) travel to Wrigley Field as heavy moneyline favorites against the Cubs (64-49). Los Angeles will send new acquisition Tarik Skubal to the mound to face Chicago’s Javier Assad. From an offensive production standpoint, the Dodgers present a formidable challenge. Freddie Freeman is currently hitting .309 with an .871 OPS, while Shohei Ohtani enters the contest boasting a .294 batting average, 24 home runs, and 67 RBIs. Backing the Dodgers on the runline offers a much more mathematically sound choice than paying the steep moneyline premium.
Toronto Blue Jays at Houston Astros
Over at Daikin Park, the Astros (58-56) host the Blue Jays (53-60) as a modest moneyline favorite. Houston will hand the ball to probable starter Hayden Wesneski, while Toronto counters with Trey Yesavage. The primary offensive player in this matchup is Houston’s designated hitter Yordan Alvarez, who is generating astronomical production with a .330 average, 35 home runs, 84 RBIs, and an elite 1.091 OPS. Conversely, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. paces the Toronto offense with a .261 average and 44 RBIs, setting up an intriguing dynamic between the two lineups.
Activate Your Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 Offer
Securing your bonus bets is a systematic process. Follow these exact steps to register and activate the promotion ahead of today’s MLB slate:
Register a New Account: Click here and initiate the sign-up process. You will need to provide standard personal information (such as your legal name, date of birth, and email address) to pass standard identity verification protocols.
Enter the Bonus Code: During registration, strictly input the bonus code WTOP365 to lock in your eligibility for the welcome offer.
Claim the Offer: Once your account is active, log into the bet365 app and navigate to the account menu to formally claim the promotion.
Make a Deposit: Access the cashier and fund your account with a minimum deposit of $10 using one of bet365’s secure payment methods.
Place Your Qualifying Bet: Navigate to the MLB markets and place a cash wager of at least $10. Whether you back the Chicago White Sox or the Boston Red Sox under the lights at Fenway Park, simply ensure your selection meets the -500 minimum odds requirement to trigger your $150 in bonus bets.