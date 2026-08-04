Novig Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $25 Bonus For Any MLB Game (Aug. 4)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Get up and running with the Novig promo code WTOP offer here to secure $25 in trade credits when you deposit $10 before tonight’s MLB games and more.

Novig Promo Code WTOP: Get $25 In Trade Credits

The Novig promo code unlocks a highly valuable welcome offer exclusively for new Novig users. The details for this new offer are below:

Novig Promo Code WTOP New Novig User Offer Deposit $10, get $25 in trade credits Terms and Conditions novig.com/terms Restrictions & requirements apply. Not available in all states. 21+. Event contract trading involves risk & is not appropriate for all. Consider if it’s appropriate for you in light of financial circumstances. Seefor information. Promotion Verified On Aug. 4th, 2026

This straightforward offer provides an excellent way to build your balance right from the start. Once the $25 in trade credits hits your account, you can use them across the entire upcoming sports schedule. Put your credits into action right away on tonight’s MLB slate.

Use Your Novig MLB Promo Today

Matchup Moneyline Total (O/U) SD @ ARI SD +106 / ARI -111 9.5 (O +113 / U -133) TOR @ HOU TOR +120 / HOU -122 8.5 (O +100 / U -113) CHW @ BOS CHW +122 / BOS -125 8.5 (O -130 / U +117)

Looking for the best ways to put your Novig MLB promo to work today? Here are a few standout choices based on today’s matchups and statistics.

Houston Astros (58-56) ML vs. Toronto Blue Jays (53-60) Houston sends Hayden Wesneski to the mound against Toronto’s Trey Yesavage. The Astros pitching staff is punching out batters at a high clip, averaging 8.92 strikeouts per nine innings overall, with the bullpen striking out an impressive 9.07 per nine. This swing-and-miss stuff gives Houston a distinct edge on the moneyline.

Chicago White Sox (59-52) at Boston Red Sox (60-51): Under 8.5 Runs Boston is handing the ball to Patrick Sandoval to face Chicago’s Davis Martin. Boston’s pitching staff that excels at run prevention, boasting a 3.54 overall ERA. Even if the game stays tight into the late innings, Boston’s bullpen has been dominant with a 2.95 ERA. With these run-prevention numbers, the Under 8.5 is a logical play.

San Diego Padres (58-55) at Arizona Diamondbacks (60-53): Over 9.5 Runs This NL West showdown features San Diego’s Randy Vásquez against Arizona’s Eduardo Rodriguez. Both teams have experienced struggles on the mound this season. The Diamondbacks currently carry a 4.18 overall ERA, and the Padres sit close behind at a 4.15 ERA. Given the potential for offensive production against these pitching staffs, leaning toward the Over 9.5 runs is a smart way to allocate your promo coins.

Activate Your Novig Promo Code WTOP Today

Ready to get in on the action for today’s MLB slate? Claiming your welcome offer is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these exact steps to activate your Novig promo: