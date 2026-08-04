Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Get 10 100% Boosts For Dodgers-Cubs, Any MLB Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up a new profile using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW offer here and get 10 100% profit boost tokens in time for tonight’s MLB games.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW Details

Whether you want to back the Dodgers (69-44) against the Cubs (64-49) or you’re eyeing the Cardinals (56-57) taking on the Yankees (63-50), Caesars Sportsbook is a fantastic place to lay your action. If you are signing up today to place your bets, here is the exact breakdown of the welcome offer:

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW New Caesars User Offer 10 100% Profit Boost Tokens Terms and Conditions Of Age And Present in Participating States Promotion Confirmed On Aug. 4th, 2026

I know stepping into a new sportsbook can feel a bit intimidating, but this promotion is a phenomenal way for new Caesars customers to jump into the action with confidence. By placing a simple $1 qualifying bet, eligible users unlock the chance to double their winnings on their next ten wagers.

After you place that initial $1 bet, ten 100% profit boost tokens are dropped right into your account (up to $25 max per bet). Keep in mind, this promo is strictly eligible for new Caesars customers, providing a fantastic opportunity to chase a nice pay day. Whether you’re backing the Chicago White Sox (59-52) in their road clash against the Boston Red Sox (60-51) at Fenway Park or handicapping another exciting matchup, it’s the perfect time to build some serious momentum.

Caesars MLB Tuesday Betting Markets

Let’s get down to the numbers. Here are the lines we are looking at for today’s matchups:

Matchup Moneyline Spread Total Los Angeles Dodgers @ Chicago Cubs LAD -210 / CHC +190 LAD -1.5 (-130) / CHC +1.5 (+110) 9.0 (O -115 / U -105) St. Louis Cardinals @ New York Yankees NYY -195 / STL +175 NYY -1.5 (+100) / STL +1.5 (-120) 8.5 (O -100 / U -120) Chicago White Sox @ Boston Red Sox BOS -130 / CWS +120 BOS -1.5 (+158) / CWS +1.5 (-190) 9.0 (O -110 / U -110)

When I’m dissecting that marquee Dodgers vs. Cubs matchup, Los Angeles looks primed to justify their heavy favorite status. The Dodgers hold a distinct pitching advantage, sending new acquisition Tarik Skubal to the mound against Javier Assad for the Cubs. The gap only gets wider at the plate, where L.A. boasts a superior team batting average (.262 to .248) and a much heavier slugging percentage (.432 to .414). When in doubt, backing the statistically superior team is a sharp, strategic way to deploy those promotional tokens.

Activate Your Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW Offer

Getting started and unlocking your profit boosts is incredibly straightforward. Whether you want to use your qualifying wager on the Cardinals at Yankees, the White Sox at Red Sox, or anywhere else, just follow these simple steps to get into the game:

Register Your Account: Create your new account here by entering your standard personal information. Enter the Promo Code: This is the most critical step—make sure you use the promo code WTOPDYW during registration to lock in your eligibility. Make a Deposit: Fund your newly created account using one of the sportsbook’s secure deposit methods. Place Your First Bet: Lay down your first cash wager of $1 or more on any eligible market, like the Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the Chicago Cubs.

Once that $1 qualifying wager is locked in, you will automatically receive your ten (10) 100% profit boosts. Let’s get out there, place some smart bets, and score a great pay day together!