All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 74 46 .617 — New York 68 52 .567…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 74 46 .617 — New York 68 52 .567 6 Boston 64 56 .533 10 Toronto 59 63 .484 16 Baltimore 58 63 .479 16½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 62 57 .521 — Minnesota 60 62 .492 3½ Detroit 59 61 .492 3½ Cleveland 59 62 .488 4 Kansas City 49 73 .402 14½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 62 60 .508 — Texas 60 61 .496 1½ Seattle 56 65 .463 5½ Athletics 47 74 .388 14½ Los Angeles 47 74 .388 14½

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East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 73 48 .603 — Philadelphia 64 58 .525 9½ Miami 62 59 .512 11 Washington 59 63 .484 14½ New York 53 69 .434 20½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 74 47 .612 — Chicago 71 50 .587 3 St. Louis 61 60 .504 13 Cincinnati 57 62 .479 16 Pittsburgh 58 64 .475 16½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 73 48 .603 — San Diego 65 57 .533 8½ Arizona 64 58 .525 9½ San Francisco 50 71 .413 23 Colorado 48 73 .397 25

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AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota 7, Baltimore 5

Tampa Bay 8, Athletics 4

Houston 2, San Francisco 1

Cleveland 6, Detroit 4

Toronto 6, Boston 4

Chicago White Sox 5, Cincinnati 0

N.Y. Yankees 10, Seattle 5

L.A. Dodgers 4, Kansas City 2

L.A. Angels 5, Texas 2

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Boston (Bennett 7-5) at Pittsburgh (Chandler 5-8), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kay 9-5) at Detroit (Jobe 1-0), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 7-11) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (King 7-8) at Cleveland (Williams 11-6), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 6-5) at Toronto (Bieber 3-2), 7:15 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 8-9) at Houston (Lambert 8-6), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Lugo 5-7) at L.A. Angels (Rodriguez 3-5), 9:38 p.m.

Texas (Rocker 4-9) at Athletics (Jump 5-7), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Texas at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis 7, Philadelphia 1

Houston 2, San Francisco 1

Colorado 6, Arizona 4

San Diego 4, Milwaukee 3, 11 innings

Miami 8, Pittsburgh 2

Atlanta 6, N.Y. Mets 3

Chicago Cubs 12, Washington 6

Chicago White Sox 5, Cincinnati 0

L.A. Dodgers 4, Kansas City 2

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

St. Louis (Liberatore 5-9) at Chicago Cubs (Holmes 4-5), 2:20 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 13-6) at Cincinnati (Burns 13-2), 6:10 p.m.

Boston (Bennett 7-5) at Pittsburgh (Chandler 5-8), 6:40 p.m.

San Diego (King 7-8) at Cleveland (Williams 11-6), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Alvarez 2-3) at N.Y. Mets (Stock 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Pfaadt 6-1) at Atlanta (Sale 12-7), 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee (Gasser 3-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 11-7), 10:10 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 3-10) at San Francisco (Roupp 7-11), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Miami at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Boston at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.

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