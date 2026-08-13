All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|74
|46
|.617
|—
|New York
|68
|52
|.567
|6
|Boston
|64
|56
|.533
|10
|Toronto
|59
|63
|.484
|16
|Baltimore
|58
|63
|.479
|16½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|62
|57
|.521
|—
|Minnesota
|60
|62
|.492
|3½
|Detroit
|59
|61
|.492
|3½
|Cleveland
|59
|62
|.488
|4
|Kansas City
|49
|73
|.402
|14½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|62
|60
|.508
|—
|Texas
|60
|61
|.496
|1½
|Seattle
|56
|65
|.463
|5½
|Athletics
|47
|74
|.388
|14½
|Los Angeles
|47
|74
|.388
|14½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|73
|48
|.603
|—
|Philadelphia
|64
|58
|.525
|9½
|Miami
|62
|59
|.512
|11
|Washington
|59
|63
|.484
|14½
|New York
|53
|69
|.434
|20½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|74
|47
|.612
|—
|Chicago
|71
|50
|.587
|3
|St. Louis
|61
|60
|.504
|13
|Cincinnati
|57
|62
|.479
|16
|Pittsburgh
|58
|64
|.475
|16½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|73
|48
|.603
|—
|San Diego
|65
|57
|.533
|8½
|Arizona
|64
|58
|.525
|9½
|San Francisco
|50
|71
|.413
|23
|Colorado
|48
|73
|.397
|25
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota 7, Baltimore 5
Tampa Bay 8, Athletics 4
Houston 2, San Francisco 1
Cleveland 6, Detroit 4
Toronto 6, Boston 4
Chicago White Sox 5, Cincinnati 0
N.Y. Yankees 10, Seattle 5
L.A. Dodgers 4, Kansas City 2
L.A. Angels 5, Texas 2
Thursday’s Games
Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Philadelphia at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Boston (Bennett 7-5) at Pittsburgh (Chandler 5-8), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Kay 9-5) at Detroit (Jobe 1-0), 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Bradish 7-11) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (King 7-8) at Cleveland (Williams 11-6), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 6-5) at Toronto (Bieber 3-2), 7:15 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 8-9) at Houston (Lambert 8-6), 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Lugo 5-7) at L.A. Angels (Rodriguez 3-5), 9:38 p.m.
Texas (Rocker 4-9) at Athletics (Jump 5-7), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m.
Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Texas at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
St. Louis 7, Philadelphia 1
Houston 2, San Francisco 1
Colorado 6, Arizona 4
San Diego 4, Milwaukee 3, 11 innings
Miami 8, Pittsburgh 2
Atlanta 6, N.Y. Mets 3
Chicago Cubs 12, Washington 6
Chicago White Sox 5, Cincinnati 0
L.A. Dodgers 4, Kansas City 2
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
St. Louis (Liberatore 5-9) at Chicago Cubs (Holmes 4-5), 2:20 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 13-6) at Cincinnati (Burns 13-2), 6:10 p.m.
Boston (Bennett 7-5) at Pittsburgh (Chandler 5-8), 6:40 p.m.
San Diego (King 7-8) at Cleveland (Williams 11-6), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Alvarez 2-3) at N.Y. Mets (Stock 0-2), 7:10 p.m.
Arizona (Pfaadt 6-1) at Atlanta (Sale 12-7), 7:15 p.m.
Milwaukee (Gasser 3-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 11-7), 10:10 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 3-10) at San Francisco (Roupp 7-11), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
Miami at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Boston at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.
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