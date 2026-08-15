Alec Bohm has 5 hits in the Phillies’ 9-1 victory over the Twins

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Alec Bohm had five hits, Jesús Luzardo pitched 6 2/3 dominant innings and the Philadelphia Phillies beat…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Alec Bohm had five hits, Jesús Luzardo pitched 6 2/3 dominant innings and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Minnesota Twins 9-1 on Saturday night.

Bohm doubled in the second, fourth and ninth innings and singled in the fifth and seventh for his first career five-hit game.

Bryce Harper had two hits and Bryson Stott homered for the Phillies.

Luzardo (11-5) struck out nine and walked two while allowing just one run to continue his outstanding season. The first-time All-Star has allowed two or fewer earned runs in 15 of his last 17 starts dating to late April.

Connor Prielipp (4-5) allowed eight runs on eight hits while walking four and striking out six over five innings.

Ryan Jeffers and Royce Lewis doubled in the sixth for the Twins’ only run.

The Phillies loaded the bases with nobody out in the second, but Prielipp held them to one run on J.T. Realmuto’s sacrifice fly.

An overturned call kept the Twins off the board in the fourth. Luke Keaschall reached on a two-out single, then attempted to score on Brooks Lee’s single to center. He appeared to slide in just ahead of Luis Arráez’s relay throw, but the Phillies successfully challenged the call.

Philadelphia broke it open in the fifth with seven runs, all scored with two outs. Realmuto led off with a single, but Prielipp quickly retired the next two hitters. He then walked three straight batters to force in a run, making it 2-0.

Bohm singled home a run and Edmundo Sosa’s base hit plated two more. Then Stott capped the inning with the big blow, a three-run homer off the right field foul pole to give Philadelphia an 8-0 lead.

Phillies shortstop Trea Turner fouled a ball off his right knee and left the game in the eighth inning.

Up next

Phillies RHP Andrew Painter (2-8, 6.27 ERA) was set to oppose Twins RHP Dean Kremer (2-4, 5.25) on Sunday in the series finale.

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