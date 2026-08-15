Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB New York 68 54 .557 +8 Boston 65 57 .533 +5…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB New York 68 54 .557 +8 Boston 65 57 .533 +5 Detroit 60 62 .492 — Minnesota 60 63 .488 ½ Texas 60 63 .488 ½ Toronto 60 64 .484 1 Baltimore 59 63 .484 1 Cleveland 59 64 .480 1½ Seattle 57 66 .463 3½

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Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 9, Detroit 5

Pittsburgh 8, Boston 4

Toronto 3, N.Y. Yankees 1

San Diego 7, Cleveland 5

Baltimore 6, Tampa Bay 5

Houston 10, Seattle 7, 10 innings

Athletics 8, Texas 3

Saturday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m.

Texas at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore (Rogers 7-8) at Tampa Bay (Peralta 5-9), 12:15 p.m.

Boston (Sandoval 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Skenes 9-11), 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Weathers 5-7) at Toronto (Cease 7-5), 1:37 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Burke 7-6) at Detroit (Anderson 4-4), 1:40 p.m.

San Diego (Mize 4-7) at Cleveland (Bibee 4-12), 1:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Painter 2-8) at Minnesota (Kremer 2-4), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Bradford 0-1) at Athletics (Lopez 5-4), 4:05 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 8-8) at Houston (Brown 3-2), 7:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:05 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Chicago 72 51 .585 +7 San Diego 66 57 .537 +1 Arizona 65 58 .528 — Philadelphia 65 58 .528 — Miami 62 61 .504 3 St. Louis 61 61 .500 3½ Cincinnati 59 62 .488 5 Pittsburgh 60 64 .484 5½ Washington 60 64 .484 5½

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Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 3, St. Louis 0

Cincinnati 1, Miami 0

Pittsburgh 8, Boston 4

N.Y. Mets 4, Washington 1

Arizona 2, Atlanta 0

San Diego 7, Cleveland 5

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Miami at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Boston at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Arizona (Soroka 8-3) at Atlanta (Elder 8-7), 1:35 p.m.

Boston (Sandoval 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Skenes 9-11), 1:35 p.m.

Miami (Pérez 6-9) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 3-2), 1:40 p.m.

San Diego (Mize 4-7) at Cleveland (Bibee 4-12), 1:40 p.m.

Washington (Irvin 2-6) at N.Y. Mets (Scott 3-3), 1:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Painter 2-8) at Minnesota (Kremer 2-4), 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Dobbins 2-3) at Chicago Cubs (Cabrera 5-4), 3:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m., 1st game

Miami at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

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