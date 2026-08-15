Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|New York
|68
|54
|.557
|+8
|Boston
|65
|57
|.533
|+5
|Detroit
|60
|62
|.492
|—
|Minnesota
|60
|63
|.488
|½
|Texas
|60
|63
|.488
|½
|Toronto
|60
|64
|.484
|1
|Baltimore
|59
|63
|.484
|1
|Cleveland
|59
|64
|.480
|1½
|Seattle
|57
|66
|.463
|3½
___
Friday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 9, Detroit 5
Pittsburgh 8, Boston 4
Toronto 3, N.Y. Yankees 1
San Diego 7, Cleveland 5
Baltimore 6, Tampa Bay 5
Houston 10, Seattle 7, 10 innings
Athletics 8, Texas 3
Saturday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m.
Texas at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore (Rogers 7-8) at Tampa Bay (Peralta 5-9), 12:15 p.m.
Boston (Sandoval 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Skenes 9-11), 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Weathers 5-7) at Toronto (Cease 7-5), 1:37 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Burke 7-6) at Detroit (Anderson 4-4), 1:40 p.m.
San Diego (Mize 4-7) at Cleveland (Bibee 4-12), 1:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Painter 2-8) at Minnesota (Kremer 2-4), 2:10 p.m.
Texas (Bradford 0-1) at Athletics (Lopez 5-4), 4:05 p.m.
Seattle (Woo 8-8) at Houston (Brown 3-2), 7:20 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:05 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Arizona at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Chicago
|72
|51
|.585
|+7
|San Diego
|66
|57
|.537
|+1
|Arizona
|65
|58
|.528
|—
|Philadelphia
|65
|58
|.528
|—
|Miami
|62
|61
|.504
|3
|St. Louis
|61
|61
|.500
|3½
|Cincinnati
|59
|62
|.488
|5
|Pittsburgh
|60
|64
|.484
|5½
|Washington
|60
|64
|.484
|5½
___
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 3, St. Louis 0
Cincinnati 1, Miami 0
Pittsburgh 8, Boston 4
N.Y. Mets 4, Washington 1
Arizona 2, Atlanta 0
San Diego 7, Cleveland 5
Saturday’s Games
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
Miami at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Boston at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Arizona (Soroka 8-3) at Atlanta (Elder 8-7), 1:35 p.m.
Boston (Sandoval 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Skenes 9-11), 1:35 p.m.
Miami (Pérez 6-9) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 3-2), 1:40 p.m.
San Diego (Mize 4-7) at Cleveland (Bibee 4-12), 1:40 p.m.
Washington (Irvin 2-6) at N.Y. Mets (Scott 3-3), 1:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Painter 2-8) at Minnesota (Kremer 2-4), 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Dobbins 2-3) at Chicago Cubs (Cabrera 5-4), 3:15 p.m.
Monday’s Games
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m., 1st game
Miami at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Arizona at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
___
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.