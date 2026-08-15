Western & Southern Open Results

Saturday At Lindner Family Tennis Center Cincinnati Purse: $9,415,725 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor CINCINNATI (AP) _ Results Saturday from Western &…

Saturday

At Lindner Family Tennis Center

Cincinnati

Purse: $9,415,725

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

CINCINNATI (AP) _ Results Saturday from Western & Southern Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 64

Alexander Blockx (28), Belgium, def. Mariano Navone, Argentina, 6-3, 6-4.

Flavio Cobolli (7), Italy, def. Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, 6-1, 4-6, 6-3.

Adolfo Daniel Vallejo, Paraguay, def. Valentin Vacherot (15), Monaco, 6-3, 6-3.

Martin Landaluce, Spain, def. Matteo Arnaldi (31), Italy, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

Women’s Singles

Round of 128

Zhang Shuai, China, def. Kayla Day, United States, 2-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Women’s Singles

Round of 64

Alexandra Eala (17), Philippines, def. Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Romania, 6-1, 3-0, ret.

Amanda Anisimova (9), United States, def. Zeynep Sonmez, Turkiye, 6-2, 6-3.

Maja Chwalinska (19), Poland, def. Cristina Bucsa, Spain, 6-2, 6-2.

Anna Kalinskaya (18), Russia, def. Caty McNally, United States, 6-3, 6-4.

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