USA-Belgium Betting Promos: Claim Best Offers for World Cup Round of 16

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can take advantage of these USA-Belgium betting promos ahead of Monday’s matchup. Let’s take a closer look at the details of these exclusive offers.

Sign up with BetMGM, bet365, DraftKings, FanDuel and other sportsbooks ahead of the World Cup action. Start winning bonuses, boosts and other unique offers for USA vs. Belgium.

USA-Belgium Betting Promos: How to Activate These Offers

The biggest story of the World Cup right now revolves around Folarin Balogun. The USA striker was given a controversial red card against Bosnia and Herzegovina, but FIFA is lifting his suspension for this Round of 16 matchup. This game is viewed as a toss-up, with the winner advancing to face the winner of Portugal vs. Spain.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Unlocks $1,500 First Bet







Sign up with BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 to secure a $1,500 first bet on the World Cup or any other sport. New users in select states can use bonus code TOP150 to qualify for a $150 bonus in select states (MI, NJ, PA, WV). Bet $10 on USA-Belgium to get $150 in bonuses with a win.

Bet365 Sportsbook: Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus for USA-Belgium







Take advantage of this bet365 Sportsbook promo and start with a no-brainer bonus. New players can place a $10 bet on USA-Belgium or any other World Cup game this week. This will unlock a $150 bonus no matter the outcome of the original wager. New users can opt for a $1,000 safety net bet instead.

DraftKings Sportsbook Unlocks $200 in Bonuses for World Cup Action







Instant gratification is rare in sports betting, but that is exactly what new players can get on DraftKings Sportsbook. Set up a new account and place a $5 bet on USA-Belgium. This will trigger a $200 bonus instantly. From there, players will have eight $25 bonus bets to use throughout the World Cup.

FanDuel Sportsbook Delivers $1,000 in Total Bonuses







New players can sign up with this FanDuel Sportsbook promo and start reaping the rewards. New users will be able to secure a $200 bet reset token by placing a $5 wager. New users can win five $200 bet reset tokens across five days.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Double Your World Cup Winnings







Sign up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW and place a $1 wager on the World Cup or any other sport. This will unlock 10 100% profit boosts for players to use throughout the week. Each profit boost is an opportunity to double your winnings on a $25 wager.

Use theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP to Unlock $1,000 Bet Reset







Don’t miss out on the chance to sign up with theScore Bet promo code WTOP and secure a $1,000 bet reset. Any losses on this initial wager will trigger a refund of up to $1,000 in bonuses. We expect to see a lot of interest in USA vs. Belgium, but this is a flexible offer.

Fanatics Sportsbook Offers $1,000 in FanCash for USA-Belgium







Take advantage of 10 days of bonuses with this Fanatics Sportsbook offer. New players will be eligible for 10 straight days of $100 bet matches. With tons of World Cup action left in the tournament, it’s the perfect time to sign up for this offer.