Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Play $5, Get $50 Bonus for MLB Picks (July 27)

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

The Underdog promo code WTOP delivers a $50 bonus for new DFS users to have for the MLB slate tonight. Get started here.







Underdog Promo Code WTOP for MLB Bonus Monday

Before we dive into our official predictions for tonight’s matchups—whether you are fading or following the Atlanta Braves (62-43) against the New York Mets (44-62), or analyzing the New York Yankees (59-46) taking on the Chicago White Sox (55-49)—you can lock in this sign-up offer to jumpstart your picks.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New Underdog User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Bonus Entries Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Date Last Verified July 27th, 2026

We put a lot of stock in bankroll management, and the current Underdog welcome offer gives new customers a fantastic head start. By registering with the platform and playing just $5, you instantly trigger $50 in bonus entries. You can utilize this bonus across any of the platform’s contests, giving you the flexibility to chase high-upside player props whether you are focused on the Braves-Mets divisional clash or targeting stats in the Yankees-White Sox showdown.

It does stand to reason that this promotion is exclusively available for new Underdog customers. To qualify for the “Play $5, Get $50” bonus entries, you must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located in a participating state. Always verify your local eligibility rules before creating your account and submitting your first entry.

How to Use Your Underdog MLB Bonus Tonight

Once your bonus entries are locked in, building your card requires identifying market inefficiencies. If you are looking for the best values on the board, here are the top hit and strikeout consensus lines for tonight’s matchups:

Bo Bichette (New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves) – 0.5 Hits

(New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves) – 0.5 Hits Paul Goldschmidt (New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox) – 1.5 Hits

(New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox) – 1.5 Hits Michael Harris II (Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets) – 0.5 Hits

(Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets) – 0.5 Hits Francisco Lindor (New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves) – 0.5 Hits

(New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves) – 0.5 Hits Drake Baldwin (Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets) – 0.5 Hits

(Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets) – 0.5 Hits Ben Rice (New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox) – 0.5 Hits

(New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox) – 0.5 Hits Ozzie Albies (Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets) – 0.5 Hits

(Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets) – 0.5 Hits Jasson Domínguez (New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox) – 0.5 Hits

(New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox) – 0.5 Hits Max Fried (New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox) – 5.5 Strikeouts

(New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox) – 5.5 Strikeouts Martín Pérez (Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets) – 3.5 Strikeouts

Navigating tonight’s slate means evaluating the context behind these numbers. New York Mets infielder Bo Bichette and New York Yankees first baseman Paul Goldschmidt stand out immediately, as the lines are set at an ambitious 1.5 hits. Bichette faces the Atlanta Braves, offering a great spot to look for value if you project a high-contact game script. Meanwhile, Goldschmidt steps into the box against the Chicago White Sox, presenting an appealing longshot opportunity to clear that 1.5-hit mark if he gets the right pitch mix.

If you prefer analyzing pitching matchups, the New York Yankees’ Max Fried is dealing with a 5.5 strikeout line against the White Sox. On the flip side, Martín Pérez takes the mound for the Braves against the Mets with a much lower 3.5 strikeout line. We’ve seen time and time again that identifying the right situational game flows is crucial. Whether you are backing contact hitters to keep the line moving or aces to rack up punchouts, these matchups provide an excellent analytical foundation to utilize your Underdog bonus tonight.

How to Activate the Underdog Promo Code WTOP

To claim your bonus entries for tonight’s MLB action, follow these straightforward steps using promo code WTOP:

Sign Up: Create and register a new account on the Underdog platform by providing standard personal information. Remember, this offer is strictly for new users who meet their state’s minimum age and region requirements. Deposit: Make a first deposit of at least $5 using one of the secure payment methods provided. Play: Submit a minimum $5 entry to officially activate and receive your $50 in bonus entries.

Once your account is loaded and your bonus is active, you have two primary ways to construct your card. A standard entry involves combining two or more picks and offers the largest potential return, but keep in mind that every single leg must hit for your entry to be a winner. Alternatively, you can choose to “flex” an entry that includes three or more picks. Flexing provides a strategic safety net, ensuring you can still receive a portion of your winnings even if one of your chosen legs happens to fall short. From an analytical perspective, diversifying your card with flex entries is a smart way to maintain value over a long season.