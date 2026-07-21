Tour de France Results

Tuesday, July 21 Stage 16 A 16.2-mile ride from Évian-les-Bains to Thonon-les-Bains Stage Results: 1. Remco Evenepoel, Belgium, Red Bull…

Tuesday, July 21

Stage 16

A 16.2-mile ride from Évian-les-Bains to Thonon-les-Bains

Stage Results:

1. Remco Evenepoel, Belgium, Red Bull – Bora – Hansgrohe, 00:32:19

2. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates XRG, 00:32:47

3. Mattias Skjelmose, Denmark, Lidl-Trek, 00:33:23

4. Paul Seixas, France, Decathlon CMA CGM Team, 00:33:35

5. Isaac del Toro, Mexico, UAE Team Emirates XRG, 00:33:40

6. Mattia Cattaneo, Italy, Red Bull – Bora – Hansgrohe, 00:34:01

7. Thymen Arensman, Netherlands, NetCompany INEOS Cycling Team, 00:34:06

8. Bruno Armirail, France, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 00:34:14

9. Pablo Castrillo, Spain, Movistar Team, 00:34:19

10. Joshua Tarling, Great Britain, NetCompany INEOS Cycling Team, 00:34:21

Also:

14. Matteo Jorgenson, United States, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 00:34:36

22. Brandon McNulty, United States, UAE Team Emirates XRG, 00:35:20

30. Matthew Riccitello, United States, Decathlon CMA CGM Team, 00:35:50

39. Sean Quinn, United States, EF Education – EasyPost, 00:36:18

47. Quinn Simmons, United States, Lidl-Trek, 00:36:42

125. Sepp Kuss, United States, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 00:38:38

Overall Standings:

1. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates XRG, 56:14:18

2. Remco Evenepoel, Belgium, Red Bull – Bora – Hansgrohe, 56:18:50

3. Isaac del Toro Romero, Mexico, UAE Team Emirates XRG, 56:21:09

4. Paul Seixas, France, Decathlon CMA CGM Team, 56:21:29

5. Juan Ayuso, Spain, Lidl-Trek, 56:23:40

6. Mattias Skjelmose, Denmark, Lidl-Trek, 56:24:32

7. Lenny Martinez, France, Bahrain Victorious, 56:27:08

8. Tom Pidcock, Great Britain, Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team, 56:27:16

9. Jean-Louis Jegat, France, TotalEnergies, 56:37:08

10. Yannick Voisard, Switzerland, Tudor Pro Cycling Team, 56:38:36

Also:

17. Sepp Kuss, United States, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 57:05:47

18. Brandon McNulty, United States, UAE Team Emirates XRG, 57:07:22

19. Sean Quinn, United States, EF Education – EasyPost, 57:21:05

24. Quinn Simmons, United States, Lidl-Trek, 57:41:43

30. Matteo Jorgenson, United States, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 58:00:32

37. Matthew Riccitello, United States, Decathlon CMA CGM Team, 58:16:00

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