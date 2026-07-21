Tour de France Results

Tuesday, July 21
Stage 16
A 16.2-mile ride from Évian-les-Bains to Thonon-les-Bains
Stage Results:
1. Remco Evenepoel, Belgium, Red Bull – Bora – Hansgrohe, 00:32:19
2. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates XRG, 00:32:47
3. Mattias Skjelmose, Denmark, Lidl-Trek, 00:33:23
4. Paul Seixas, France, Decathlon CMA CGM Team, 00:33:35
5. Isaac del Toro, Mexico, UAE Team Emirates XRG, 00:33:40
6. Mattia Cattaneo, Italy, Red Bull – Bora – Hansgrohe, 00:34:01
7. Thymen Arensman, Netherlands, NetCompany INEOS Cycling Team, 00:34:06
8. Bruno Armirail, France, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 00:34:14
9. Pablo Castrillo, Spain, Movistar Team, 00:34:19
10. Joshua Tarling, Great Britain, NetCompany INEOS Cycling Team, 00:34:21
Also:
14. Matteo Jorgenson, United States, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 00:34:36
22. Brandon McNulty, United States, UAE Team Emirates XRG, 00:35:20
30. Matthew Riccitello, United States, Decathlon CMA CGM Team, 00:35:50
39. Sean Quinn, United States, EF Education – EasyPost, 00:36:18
47. Quinn Simmons, United States, Lidl-Trek, 00:36:42
125. Sepp Kuss, United States, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 00:38:38
Overall Standings:
1. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates XRG, 56:14:18
2. Remco Evenepoel, Belgium, Red Bull – Bora – Hansgrohe, 56:18:50
3. Isaac del Toro Romero, Mexico, UAE Team Emirates XRG, 56:21:09
4. Paul Seixas, France, Decathlon CMA CGM Team, 56:21:29
5. Juan Ayuso, Spain, Lidl-Trek, 56:23:40
6. Mattias Skjelmose, Denmark, Lidl-Trek, 56:24:32
7. Lenny Martinez, France, Bahrain Victorious, 56:27:08
8. Tom Pidcock, Great Britain, Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team, 56:27:16
9. Jean-Louis Jegat, France, TotalEnergies, 56:37:08
10. Yannick Voisard, Switzerland, Tudor Pro Cycling Team, 56:38:36
Also:
17. Sepp Kuss, United States, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 57:05:47
18. Brandon McNulty, United States, UAE Team Emirates XRG, 57:07:22
19. Sean Quinn, United States, EF Education – EasyPost, 57:21:05
24. Quinn Simmons, United States, Lidl-Trek, 57:41:43
30. Matteo Jorgenson, United States, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 58:00:32
37. Matthew Riccitello, United States, Decathlon CMA CGM Team, 58:16:00
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