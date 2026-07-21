Mabrey and Howard lead a loaded WNBA All-Star 3-point contest in Chicago

Marina Mabrey and Rhyne Howard headline the WNBA All-Star 3-point contest that will be contested Friday night in Chicago. Mabrey…

Marina Mabrey and Rhyne Howard headline the WNBA All-Star 3-point contest that will be contested Friday night in Chicago.

Mabrey and Howard are 1-2 in 3-pointers made this season for Toronto and Atlanta respectively. Joining the pair are Dallas rookie Azzi Fudd, Seattle’s Natisha Hiedeman, Portland’s Bridget Carleton and Golden State’s Janelle Salaun. Mabrey tied the WNBA record by hitting nine 3-pointers in a game twice this season, including in her 53-point effort that tied the league record for most points in a game.

Caitlin Clark, Sabrina Ionescu and Kayla McBride all declined invitations to participate according to a person familiar with the decision. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to the AP because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly about it.

Last year Ionescu topped Allisha Gray to win the title.

The new CBA will give the 3-point contest winner $20,000 and each participant $10,000.

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