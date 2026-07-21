NASCAR heads to the Brickyard and F1’s Antonelli and IndyCar’s Palou continue hot streaks

All Times Eastern NASCAR CUP SERIES Brickyard 400 In-Season Challenge – Championship Site: Speedway, Indiana. Track: Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Race…

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Brickyard 400

In-Season Challenge – Championship

Site: Speedway, Indiana.

Track: Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Race distance: 160 laps, 400 miles.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 1 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 1:30 p.m.; Sunday, race, 2 p.m. (TNT).

Last year: Bubba Wallace snapped a 100-race winless drought while employing a fuel-saving strategy to secure the win in double overtime.

Last race: Joey Logano secured his first victory of the season after holding off Denny Hamlin in the first points race at North Wilkesboro Speedway in 30 years.

Next race: August 9, Newton, Iowa.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR O’REILLY AUTO PARTS SERIES

Pennzoil 250 Presented by Take 5 Oil Change

Site: Speedway, Indiana.

Track: Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Race distance: 100 laps, 250 miles.

Schedule: Friday, practice, noon; Saturday, qualifying, noon, race, 4 p.m. (CW).

Last year: Connor Zilisch passed Taylor Gray with just two laps remaining to earn his third straight series win.

Last race: Justin Allgaier outlasted a crash-filled race interrupted by 13 cautions and four red flags to collect his sixth victory of the season and the 34th win of his career.

Next race: August 8, Newton, Iowa.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Race at IRP

Site: Indianapolis.

Track: Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

Race Distance: 200 laps, 137.2 miles.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 3 p.m., qualifying, 4:05 p.m., race, 8 p.m. (FS1).

Last year: Layne Riggs led 160 laps to earn the victory as Corey Heim clinched the regular-season title with a third-place finish.

Last race: Chandler Smith led the final 105 laps to secure the victory and set a new series record for biggest margin of victory on a short track.

Next race: August 14, Richmond, Virginia.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA 1

AWS Hungarian Grand Prix

Site: Mogyoród, Hungary.

Track: Hungaroring.

Race distance: 70 laps, 190.5 miles.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 7:30 a.m., practice, 11 a.m.; Saturday, practice, 6:30 a.m., qualifying, 10 a.m.; Sunday, race, 9 a.m. (APPLE TV).

Last year: Lando Norris held off Oscar Piastri in a tense one-stop strategy battle to earn the victory, giving McLaren its 200th Grand Prix win as George Russell finished third.

Last race: Kimi Antonelli earned his sixth victory of the season, beating Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen to extend his championship lead to 45 points.

Next race: August 23, Zandvoort, Netherlands.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Last race: Alex Palou led 95 laps and managed his tires to perfection, holding off Josef Newgarden late to earn the victory by less than a second.

Next race: August 9, Portland, Oregon.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

Muckleshoot Casino Resort NHRA Northwest Nationals

Site: Kent, Washington.

Track: Pacific Raceways.

Race distance: 1/4 mile.

Schedule: Friday, qualifying, 2:30 p.m., qualifying, 5 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, noon, qualifying, 12:30 p.m., qualifying, 2:30 p.m., qualifying, 3 p.m.; Sunday, race, 10 a.m.

Next race: August 23, Brainerd, Minnesota.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

WORLD OF OUTLAWS FEDERATED AUTO PARTS SIX NATIONS SHOWDOWN

WORLD OF OUTLAWS PRAIRIE DIRT CLASSIC

WORLD OF OUTLAWS EMPIRE STATE CHALLENGE

WORLD OF OUTLAWS PRAIRIE DIRT CLASSIC

WORLD OF OUTLAWS EMPIRE STATE CHALLENGE

Next race: July 29 – August 1.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com

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