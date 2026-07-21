‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ actress dies at 18 after Maryland crash

Kaylee Hottle, who played Jia in the film series, was riding as a passenger in a sedan when its driver crashed in Ijamsville, according to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.

FILE - Kaylee Hottle appears at the premiere of "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire," in Los Angeles on March 25, 2024. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)(AP Photo/Richard Shotwell) FILE - Kaylee Hottle appears at the premiere of "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire," in Los Angeles on March 25, 2024. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)(AP Photo/Richard Shotwell) A deaf actress who starred in the movie series “Godzilla vs. Kong” died following a crash in Frederick County, Maryland, early Tuesday.

Kaylee Hottle, 18, who played Jia in the film series, was riding as a passenger in a sedan when its 19-year-old driver crashed before 3 a.m. in Ijamsville, according to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the 1995 Honda Accord traveled off the right side of a two-lane road in the 11400 block of Windsor Road and struck a culvert.

The man driving the Accord was taken to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening and another passenger declined medical treatment, the sheriff’s office said.

Hottle, of Kyle, Texas, was taken to a trauma center, where she was later pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office said excessive speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.

Hottle’s character communicated using American Sign Language in “Godzilla vs. Kong” and “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.” According to Hottle’s IMBD, she came from a family with multiple generations of deaf relatives.

Her father, Joshua Hottle, posted a 20-minute video to Facebook using ASL and wrote, “I am taking a flight that I never would like to take.”

Hottle was a senior at the Texas School for the Deaf in Austin.

“Our hearts are with Kaylee’s family, friends, classmates, and everyone who knew and loved her during this incredibly difficult time,” the school wrote in a Facebook post.

The school is offering counseling to students and staff.

Frederick deputies have asked anyone who has information on the crash to call the sheriff’s office at 301-600-1046.

Below is the area where it happened.

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