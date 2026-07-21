MLB Wednesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CLEVELAND -129 Minnesota +105 at TORONTO OFF Tampa Bay OFF at…
MLB
Wednesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CLEVELAND
|-129
|Minnesota
|+105
|at TORONTO
|OFF
|Tampa Bay
|OFF
|at BOSTON
|-167
|Baltimore
|+132
|at TEXAS
|-116
|Chicago White Sox
|-106
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at MILWAUKEE
|-150
|N.Y Mets
|+121
|Washington
|-114
|at COLORADO
|-107
|LA Dodgers
|-113
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-110
|at ATLANTA
|OFF
|San Diego
|OFF
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-168
|Pittsburgh
|+142
|San Francisco
|-114
|at KANSAS CITY
|-109
|at ARIZONA
|-138
|Athletics
|+113
|Cincinnati
|-122
|at SEATTLE
|-101
|at LA ANGELS
|-122
|St. Louis
|-101
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-168
|Pittsburgh
|+142
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-120
|Detroit
|-103
|at HOUSTON
|-122
|Miami
|-101
Consensus odds provided by Sportradar
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