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Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

July 21, 2026, 4:56 PM

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CLEVELAND -129 Minnesota +105
at TORONTO OFF Tampa Bay OFF
at BOSTON -167 Baltimore +132
at TEXAS -116 Chicago White Sox -106

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at MILWAUKEE -150 N.Y Mets +121
Washington -114 at COLORADO -107
LA Dodgers -113 at PHILADELPHIA -110
at ATLANTA OFF San Diego OFF

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at N.Y YANKEES -168 Pittsburgh +142
San Francisco -114 at KANSAS CITY -109
at ARIZONA -138 Athletics +113
Cincinnati -122 at SEATTLE -101
at LA ANGELS -122 St. Louis -101
at N.Y YANKEES -168 Pittsburgh +142
at CHICAGO CUBS -120 Detroit -103
at HOUSTON -122 Miami -101

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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