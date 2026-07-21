Thunderstorms bluster through DC region, bringing risk of damaging winds, hail

Scattered thunderstorms are rolling through the D.C. region Tuesday afternoon and will continue through the evening, with some storms becoming severe and creating hazardous conditions for commuters.

Scattered thunderstorms are rolling through the D.C. region Tuesday afternoon and will continue through the evening, with some storms becoming severe as drivers hits the road for the afternoon commute.

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m. for the District, Anne Arundel, Frederick, Howard, Montgomery and Prince George’s counties in Maryland and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William and Stafford counties in Virginia.

Active weather warnings:

Flash flood warning: North central Anne Arundel County until 9:30 p.m.

Flash flood warning: Central Howard County and northeastern Montgomery County until 10 p.m.

The strongest storms will come through between 4 and 9 p.m., featuring gutsy winds, heavy downpours, lightning and a quick spin-up, according to 7News First Alert Meteorologist Steve Rudin.

Several areas south and east of D.C., including parts of Prince George’s, Charles and Anne Arundel counties started seeing strong storms just after 4 p.m. The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop Tuesday afternoon at all three major D.C.-area airports.

Numerous showers and thunderstorms remain possible into the evening as temperatures fall through the 80s. Some storms may continue to be severe, especially early, with damaging wind gusts remaining the greatest concern. Large hail, an isolated, weak-end tornado and localized flooding are also possible.

A second round of storms could affect parts of the region as stronger energy moves overhead, although the coverage and placement remain uncertain. Storm activity may gradually become more focused south of D.C. later in the evening.

The Storm Prediction Center places much of the D.C. region under a level 3 out of 5 risk for severe weather Tuesday.

Heavy rain may lead to localized flash flooding through midnight. Slow-moving storms could produce between a half-inch and 1.5 inches of rain, with isolated higher amounts possible.

The severe weather threat is expected to gradually diminish after sunset. Conditions will improve overnight.

Other than the storms, D.C. residents are dealing with dangerous heat. Mayor Muriel Bowser has activated a heat alert for the District through 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Additional showers and thunderstorms are expected Wednesday, mainly east of the Blue Ridge.

Temperatures will be in the lower to middle 80s around the Capital Beltway, with upper 70s and lower 80s farther west. The position of the cold front will determine where thunderstorms redevelop during the afternoon. Severe weather probabilities have increased along the Interstate 95 corridor and any storm that forms could become strong or severe.

Cooler and less humid air will be coming Thursday and sets up more comfortable conditions to end the week.

Full forecast

TUESDAY NIGHT: Strong to severe storms

Temperatures: 80s to 70s

Winds: South 5-15 mph

Rainfall: 0.5″ to 1.5″

OVERNIGHT: Scattered showers and storms

Lows: 70-75

Winds: South 10-20 mph

WEDNESDAY: Scattered storms

Highs: 82-87

Winds: Northwest 5-15 mph

Gusts: 25-30 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny

Highs: 78-83

Winds: North 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny

Highs: 77-82

Winds: Northeast 5 mph

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