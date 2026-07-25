theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP Offers $1,000 MLB Bet Reset

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up a new account with theScore Bet promo code WTOP and grab a $1,000 bet reset for Saturday’s MLB games. Click here to activate this offer.

Whether you intend to back the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, or Toronto Blue Jays in their upcoming matchups, or you prefer to use your bet reset on any other MLB game this week, this introductory offer ensures you can place your first wager with complete confidence. Sign up with theScore Bet and start locking in these rewards.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Start With $1,000 Bet Reset

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Bonus Last Verified On July 25, 2026

The latest welcome offer for new theScore Bet customers provides exceptional leverage for your opening wager. Available in all legal online sports betting states where the platform operates, the details of the promo mandate that users can place a first cash wager on any available market or game and get 100% of that wager back, up to $1,000, in bonus bets if the wager loses. No opt-in is required to secure this offer.

You do not need to wager the full $1,000 to participate. While maximizing the full value of the promotion requires a $1,000 initial wager, you can bet any lesser amount you are comfortable with and still receive a complete 100% match in bonus bets in the event of a loss.

If your initial wager settles as a loss, the refund is credited to your account within 72 hours. To provide maximum flexibility, the refund is distributed as five separate bonus bets, each valued at 20% of your eligible wager. For example, a losing $100 bet on the New York Yankees to defeat the Philadelphia Phillies would result in five individual $20 bonus bets. These bonus bets must be used within seven days of receipt before they expire.

Use theScore Bet MLB Promo on Upcoming Matchups

Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets: Dodgers -164 / Mets +140 | Total: 8.5

Dodgers -164 / Mets +140 | Total: 8.5 Toronto Blue Jays at Boston Red Sox: Blue Jays +100 / Red Sox -120 | Total: 7.5

Blue Jays +100 / Red Sox -120 | Total: 7.5 New York Yankees at Philadelphia Phillies: Odds currently unavailable.

From an analytical standpoint, the Dodgers present a clear statistical edge to justify their status as road favorites. Los Angeles boasts a superior hitting attack, registering a .772 overall team OPS compared to New York’s .687 OPS. This power discrepancy is further highlighted by extra-base hits, with Los Angeles producing 316 this season against the Mets’ 261. On the mound, the run-prevention data also favors Los Angeles; the Dodgers’ pitching staff holds a strong 3.55 overall ERA, while the Mets’ staff sits at a 4.23 ERA.

How to Get Started With theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP

Getting started and securing your welcome offer is a streamlined process. To claim your bonus ahead of the MLB action, simply follow these direct steps:

Sign Up: Create and register a new account by providing standard personal information (including your name, address, and date of birth) to securely verify your identity. Enter the Code: You must input promo code WTOP during the registration process to ensure your account is properly linked to the promotion. Make Your Wager: After completing the download, registering your account, and entering promo code WTOP, simply place your first real cash wager up to $1,000 on any market available at theScore Bet.

Whether you allocate that initial wager toward the New York Yankees visiting the Philadelphia Phillies, the Toronto Blue Jays taking on the Boston Red Sox, or any other matchup on the board, your first bet will be fully backed by the $1,000 Bet Reset.