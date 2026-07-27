theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP Offers $1,000 Bet Reset for Monday MLB

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services If you are looking to get in on the action for Monday’s baseball slate, utilizing theScore Bet promo code WTOP is the easiest way to lock in a $1,000 bet reset. Click here to secure this offer.

This allows users to wager up to $1,000 on their first bet, and receive 100% of their wager back in bonus bets if it loses. Whether you want to apply it to the New York Yankees taking on the Chicago White Sox, the Milwaukee Brewers facing the San Francisco Giants, or any MLB game this week, this promotion guarantees you can step up to the plate with a massive safety net for your initial play.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $1,000 Bet Reset

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $1,000 Bet Reset Bonus Last Verified On July 27, 2026

The details of this promo provide a clear, structural advantage for new theScore Bet customers. Users in all legal online sports betting states where theScore Bet is available receive a substantial safety net. New theScore Bet users can place a first cash wager on any market or game available, and get 100% of their wager back, up to $1,000, in bonus bets if their wager loses. No opt-in is required to activate this feature.

If your initial wager is unsuccessful, the refund is structured efficiently: you will receive five separate bonus bets, each valued at exactly 20% of your eligible wager. These bonus bets will be applied directly to your user account within 72 hours after the first wager settles as a loss, and they must be used within seven days of receipt before expiring. It is important to note that new users do not need to wager the full $1,000. If you want to receive the maximum value of the bonus, it will require a $1,000 first wager. However, users can also bet whatever smaller amount they wish and still receive 100% of it back in bonus bets if the wager loses.

Monday’s MLB Slate

Boston Red Sox at Athletics: Boston -169 | Athletics +145 | Total: O/U 9.5

Boston -169 | Athletics +145 | Total: O/U 9.5 Milwaukee Brewers at San Francisco Giants: Milwaukee -135 | San Francisco +115 | Total: O/U 8.5

Milwaukee -135 | San Francisco +115 | Total: O/U 8.5 New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox: New York -145 | Chicago +125 | Total: O/U 8.5

When analyzing the matchups to find the most data-supported bets, the Red Sox are heavy favorites over the Athletics for a clear reason. Boston boasts a sharp pitching staff with a collective 3.56 ERA and a 1.23 WHIP. The Athletics, meanwhile, have struggled on the mound, carrying a 5.35 ERA and a 1.49 WHIP, making Boston a highly logical target. Additionally, the Brewers (-135) offer excellent value on the moneyline against the Giants. Milwaukee’s offense outpaces San Francisco with a superior team OPS (.739 to .725) and has driven in significantly more runs on the season (506 RBIs compared to the Giants’ 419).

How to Activate theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP

Activating this generous welcome offer is a quick and straightforward process. To get started, users will need to click on the links on this page. From there, create and register a new account. During this registration phase, you will be asked to provide standard personal information, such as your name, address, and date of birth, to verify your identity and ensure you are betting from a legal jurisdiction.

Crucially, you must use promo code WTOP when registering. Make sure to enter the promo code WTOP regardless of which offer you are claiming to guarantee that your new account is properly linked to the promotion.

After completing the above steps like registering an account and entering the promo code WTOP, you are ready for the final step. You will then simply place your first real cash wager, up to $1,000, on any market at theScore Bet. Whether you choose to bet on Monday’s baseball slate or any other available sporting event, your initial cash wager will be fully backed by the $1,000 Bet Reset.