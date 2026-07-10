theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 Bet Reset on MLB Games This Weekend

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sign up with theScore Bet promo code WTOP to secure a $1,000 bet reset on Friday’s MLB games or any other available market. Click here to get in on the action.

This allows users to wager up to $1,000 on their first bet, and receive 100% of their wager back in bonus bets if it loses. Whether deploying this offer on the current MLB matchups, or even utilizing the flexibility of the sportsbook to wager on the highly anticipated World Cup global fixtures, new theScore Bet customers can step into the action with total confidence.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP Delivers $1,000 Bet Reset

The mechanics of this Bet Reset offer are straightforward and strictly reserved for new theScore Bet customers. Users in all legal online sports betting states where the platform is available can place a first cash wager on any market or game available. If that initial wager loses, the user will get 100% of their wager back, up to $1,000, in bonus bets. Absolutely no opt-in is required to secure this safety net.

New users do not need to wager the full $1,000. If they want to receive the maximum value of the bonus, it will require a $1,000 first wager. However, users can also bet whatever eligible amount they wish (less than $1,000) and still receive 100% of it back in bonus bets if the wager settles as a loss. Should your first wager be unsuccessful, these bonus bets will be applied to your account within 72 hours after the bet settles. Rather than a single lump sum, the refund is conveniently distributed as five separate bonus bets, each valued at 20% of your eligible wager. These bonus bets must be used within seven days of receipt.

Use theScore Bet MLB Promo on This Slate

New York Yankees vs. Washington Nationals: Yankees -154 / Nationals +135 | Total: O/U 9.5

Yankees -154 / Nationals +135 | Total: O/U 9.5 Boston Red Sox vs. New York Mets: Mets -141 / Red Sox +120 | Total: O/U 7.5

Mets -141 / Red Sox +120 | Total: O/U 7.5 Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Dodgers -263 / Diamondbacks +215 | Total: O/U 8.5

Matchup Breakdown: Diamondbacks at Dodgers Los Angeles presents a statistically safer profile. They boast a superior 61-33 record compared to Arizona’s 46-47 mark. The Dodgers’ pitching staff holds a stellar 3.48 overall ERA and 1.13 WHIP, vastly outperforming the Diamondbacks’ 4.26 ERA and 1.28 WHIP. At the plate, L.A. generates a strong .783 OPS, easily surpassing Arizona’s .690 OPS.

Matchup Breakdown: Yankees at Nationals New York (51-42) brings a highly efficient 3.41 team ERA against a Nationals (48-46) staff that struggles with a 4.758 overall ERA. However, the Nationals actually hold a slight offensive edge, posting a .760 team OPS against the Yankees’ .736. The Yankees remain the clear favorite due to run prevention, but Washington’s capability at the plate makes them an intriguing underdog play.

How to Activate theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP

Getting started and claiming your welcome bonus is a seamless process. To take advantage of this lucrative offer ahead of the upcoming MLB slate, follow these simple steps:

Use the links on this page to create and register a new account. The platform will require you to provide standard personal information, such as your full name, home address, date of birth, and the last four digits of your SSN, to securely verify your identity and confirm you are located in a legal betting jurisdiction.

During this registration process, it is essential that you use the promo code WTOP. After completing the steps above, you are ready for the action. Simply make your initial deposit and place your first real cash wager, up to $1,000, on any market at theScore Bet.