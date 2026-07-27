Splash Promo Code WTOP: Claim $500 Bonus for MLB Picks Monday (July 27)

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Gear up for today’s MLB slate with the Splash promo code WTOP, which comes with a 50% deposit match up to $500 via this link here.







Splash Promo Code WTOP for MLB Bonus

Before the Chicago Cubs (59-46) send probable pitcher David Peterson to the mound against Matthew Liberatore and the St. Louis Cardinals (53-52), new users can optimize their entry strategy with this exclusive welcome offer. This promotion is equally valuable if your projections target the matchup between the Chicago White Sox (55-49) and the New York Yankees (59-46), headlined by starters Noah Schultz and Max Fried.

Review the essential parameters of the welcome offer below:

Splash Promo Code WTOP New Splash User Offer 50% Deposit Match Up to $500 Terms and Conditions 18+ in eligible states (19+ in AL, CO, NE. 21+ in AZ, LA, MA, VA) Date Last Verified July 27th, 2026

To claim this welcome offer, new Splash customers must process a minimum initial deposit of $50. Once your account is funded, Splash applies a 50% deposit match up to a maximum of $500, effectively increasing your lineup-building purchasing power. With marquee matchups scattered across the MLB schedule, this provides a clear advantage right from the start. Note that this promotion is strictly available to new users meeting local age requirements: 18+ in most eligible states; 19+ in AL, CO, and NO; and 21+ in AZ, LA, MA, and VA. Ensure you meet these criteria before attempting to apply the promo code.

How to Use Your Splash MLB Promo Tonight

With your Splash promo code activated and your deposit matched, the next step is identifying high-probability player props. Below is a targeted snapshot of the lines for some of tonight’s biggest stars, focusing on strikeout totals for the starting pitchers and total hits for the position players.

Player Hits Strikeouts Max Fried (NYY) N/A 5.5 Noah Schultz (CWS) N/A 4.5 David Peterson (CHC) N/A 3.5 Ian Happ (CHC) 0.5 N/A Nico Hoerner (CHC) 0.5 N/A Anthony Volpe (NYY) 0.5 N/A Ben Rice (NYY) 0.5 N/A Paul Goldschmidt (CWS) 1.5 N/A Jasson Domínguez (NYY) 0.5 N/A Seiya Suzuki (STL) 1.5 N/A

When assessing these props, recent performance data points toward several distinct trends on tonight’s slate.

On the mound, Yankees starter Max Fried presents a strong analytical case for the over on his 5.5 strikeout prop against the White Sox. The underlying metrics show exceptional consistency, with Fried eclipsing the 5.5 strikeout mark in six consecutive games. Conversely, Cubs starter David Peterson faces a lower baseline at 3.5 strikeouts, but the empirical trend favors the under; Peterson has failed to clear 3.5 strikeouts in 10 of his last 12 appearances, demonstrating a pattern of early exits or contact-heavy innings.

At the plate, isolating hitters with sustainable contact rates yields excellent lineup targets. Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ has registered a hit in five of his last six games, making the over on his 0.5 hits prop a highly logical selection. His teammate, Nico Hoerner, offers similar value based on recent volume. Hoerner has topped 0.5 hits in eight of his last nine games overall, including a flawless streak of six consecutive games with a hit against the Cardinals.

For the Yankees, Anthony Volpe provides a data-backed angle against the White Sox. Volpe has comfortably exceeded his 0.5 hits line in four consecutive matchups against Chicago, offering a high-confidence projection for the over.

How to Activate the Splash Promo Code WTOP

Securing your matched funds requires a simple, structured process. Follow these exact steps to ensure your account is properly configured for today’s MLB action:

Sign Up: Register a new account with Splash by providing standard verification details—such as your name, date of birth, and email address—to confirm your identity and location eligibility. Enter the Promo Code: Input the Splash promo code WTOP during the registration or deposit phase. This specific code is mandatory to attach the welcome offer to your new profile. Make a Deposit: Process a first-time minimum deposit of at least $50 using one of Splash’s secure payment options.

Once your initial deposit clears, Splash will automatically credit your account with a 50% deposit match up to $500. Keep in mind that only your first deposit qualifies for the match. To extract the absolute maximum value from this promotion, an initial deposit of $1,000 is required, which yields the full $500 in bonus funds.

However, flexibility is built into the offer structure. If you opt to start with the $50 minimum deposit, Splash will seamlessly credit your account with $25 in matching funds, equipping you with additional capital to target player props and build your lineups across tonight’s MLB schedule.