Salvador Perez hits his 318th home run, passes George Brett on Royals’ list

DETROIT (AP) — Salvador Perez hit his 318th career home run, breaking George Brett’s Kansas City Royals franchise record, with…

DETROIT (AP) — Salvador Perez hit his 318th career home run, breaking George Brett’s Kansas City Royals franchise record, with a solo shot against the Detroit Tigers on Saturday.

With the Royals trailing 2-1, Perez led off the seventh inning with his 401-foot homer off Kyle Finnegan over the Tigers’ bullpen in left. It was his 31st career homer against Detroit, trailing only the 36 he has hit against the Minnesota Twins.

Perez received an ovation from the Comerica Park crowd after the record was announced. The Royals went on to win the game 3-2 on Nick Loftin’s homer in the ninth inning.

Brett held the franchise record for 40 years, having passed Amos Otis with his 194th home run on April 9, 1986.

Perez’s 318 homers for the Royals ranks third among active players who have played for only one team. Mike Trout has 422 homers for the Los Angeles Angels and Aaron Judge has 385 for the New York Yankees.

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