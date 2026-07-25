Shin one round from first LPGA win in 10+ years at Women’s Scottish Open

TROON, Scotland (AP) — South Korean golfer Jenny Shin maintained her five-shot lead at the Women’s Scottish Open after round…

TROON, Scotland (AP) — South Korean golfer Jenny Shin maintained her five-shot lead at the Women’s Scottish Open after round three on Saturday.

Shin carded a 1-under 71 after two birdies and a bogey just after the turn.

She’s chasing her second LPGA Tour win and first since the Texas Shootout more than 10 years ago. Leading since the first round, Shin admitted she felt early nerves on Saturday.

“There were a few times today where I was looking down at the ball but I couldn’t see the ball,” she said. “So hopefully I can just focus on the things that I focused on, every single shot this week, not get ahead of myself.

“It’s really hard, though. I can’t stop thinking about it. Every shot, I’m like, ‘Oh, my God.’ So I’m going to try my best to stay present.”

Shin was at 12 under on the Dundonald Links, five ahead of Pajaree Anannarukarn of Thailand. Anannarukarn hit a bogey-free 69, matching the low round of the day, to climb from fourth place to second.

Japan’s Erika Hara (71) and Germany’s Esther Henseleit (73) were a further two shots back at 5 under.

A Lim Kim was alone in fifth at 3 under after her 2-over 74.

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