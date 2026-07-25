PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Play $5, Get $150 in Lineups for MLB

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services First-time players looking to build a lineup for the upcoming action can secure $150 in lineups using PrizePicks promo code WTOP. Click here to get in on the action ahead of the latest MLB games.

This exclusive PrizePicks promotion is available for new users only, allowing you to sign up and play $5 to get $150 in lineups with a win. Whether you want to focus on high-profile matchups like the Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets, the New York Yankees at Philadelphia Phillies, or the Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, your lineups can be used for any upcoming MLB game on the schedule.

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $150 in Lineups

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New PrizePicks User Offer Play $5, Get $150 in Lineups Terms and Conditions First $5+ Lineup entered must win to receive $150 in Bonus Lineups. Bonus Lineups expire 7 days after issuance. 18+ in eligible areas. Lineups entered and Bonus Lineups awarded must include Player Picks. Restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. Play responsibly. Call 1-800-426-2537 or visit ncpgambling.org. See prizepicks.com/newuseroffer for details. Bonus Last Verified On July 25, 2026

For sports fans looking to elevate their daily fantasy experience, the latest PrizePicks promo code delivers exceptional value right out of the gate. The details of this lucrative welcome offer are straightforward: when you sign up and play just $5 on your first entry, you will get $150 in lineups if the initial entry wins. This gives you extra funds to build more lineups and get in on the action across the rest of the MLB slate.

Please keep in mind that this offer is strictly reserved for new PrizePicks customers who have never previously created an account. Additionally, all players must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located within a participating state where PrizePicks legally operates in order to claim the lineups.

MLB DFS Options

If you are looking to build out your card, the matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets provides excellent opportunities. Below is a look at the player projections for the biggest stars taking the field in this series.

Player Hits Strikeouts Nolan McLean (NYM) – 6.5 Yoshinobu Yamamoto (LAD) – 6.5 Shohei Ohtani (LAD) 0.5 – Freddie Freeman (LAD) 0.5 – Bo Bichette (NYM) 0.5 – Mookie Betts (LAD) 0.5 – Francisco Lindor (NYM) 0.5 – Teoscar Hernández (LAD) 0.5 – Jorge Polanco (NYM) 0.5 – Marcus Semien (NYM) 0.5 –

When evaluating these projections, the recent data highlights several strong leans for both more and less outcomes.

For the Dodgers, Shohei Ohtani is an incredibly strong candidate to go higher than his 0.5 hits projection. He has been remarkably consistent, exceeding 0.5 hits in 20 of his last 27 games. Furthermore, he has mashed against the Mets specifically, surpassing this mark in five straight games against New York while averaging 1.6 hits per game during that stretch. Meanwhile, starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto presents a slightly mixed bag for his 6.5 strikeouts projection. While he has failed to eclipse 6.5 Ks in three of his last five starts overall, he has successfully gone higher than that number in two straight games against the Mets, averaging 8.5 strikeouts in those outings.

On the Mets’ side, the data strongly supports taking more than 0.5 hits for Bo Bichette. The third baseman has been a reliable contributor, recording 103 hits in 103 games played. Conversely, Marcus Semien is trending lower on his 0.5 hits line. Semien has struggled recently, failing to record a hit in seven of his last 10 overall games and three of his last four home games.

How to Sign Up With PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP

Getting started and unlocking your lineups is a quick and simple process. By using promo code WTOP, you can claim $150 in lineups to use on any upcoming MLB action. Follow the steps below to activate this offer: