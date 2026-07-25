Boom Promo Code WTOP40: Play $5, Get $40 in Free Lineups for the Dodgers vs. Mets

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users looking to build a serious bankroll for tonight’s Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets clash can take advantage of the Boom promo code WTOP40. Register here and simply play $5 to get $40 in free lineups.

Make MLB Lineups with the Boom Promo Code WTOP40

Before we dive into the matchups, let’s get the housekeeping out of the way. Here is exactly what we’re working with for this exclusive new user offer.

Boom Promo Code WTOP40 New User Offer Play $5, Get $40 in Free Lineups Terms and Conditions 18+ in eligible states: AK, AR, AL, CA, DC, FL, GA, IL, KY, MA, MN, NE, NM, NC, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT, VA, WV, WI, WY Date Last Verified July 25, 2026

Look, navigating daily fantasy sports can feel intimidating if you’re stuck on the sidelines, but this offer is designed to get you in the trenches with confidence. As long as you’re a new Boom customer, 18 or older, and located in an eligible state, you can unlock this bonus.

To get started, you just need to make a minimum deposit of $10. Once that clears, use those funds to play $5, and Boom will hit your account with $40 in free lineups. I always tell my readers that building your bankroll early is the secret to a long, profitable season. Connecting this bonus to tonight’s Dodgers-Mets showdown gives us the perfect launchpad.

Totals for the Dodgers vs. Mets

Now for the fun part—putting that promo to work. When I’m constructing my entries, I always isolate top players with favorable matchups. Here is the morning line on the hitting and strikeout props for ten of the biggest names taking the field at Citi Field tonight.

Player Hits Strikeouts Yoshinobu Yamamoto N/A O/U 6.5 Nolan McLean N/A O/U 6.5 Shohei Ohtani O/U 0.5 N/A Francisco Lindor O/U 0.5 N/A Freddie Freeman O/U 0.5 N/A Mookie Betts O/U 0.5 N/A Bo Bichette O/U 0.5 N/A Kyle Tucker O/U 0.5 N/A Marcus Semien O/U 0.5 N/A Luis Robert Jr. O/U 0.5 N/A

When we’re deciding how to build our ticket, recent trends are our best friends for handicapping the over or under.

Starting on the mound, I’m keying in on Yoshinobu Yamamoto. His strikeout line is sitting at 6.5. He comes into this matchup with serious momentum, having cleared 6.5 Ks in two straight starts against the Mets while averaging a massive 8.5 strikeouts per game in that span. Locking in the over on his strikeout prop is a data-backed play I’m heavily targeting tonight.

At the plate, Shohei Ohtani has a standard 0.5 hits line. We all know what he’s capable of, and he’s eclipsed 0.5 hits in five straight games against New York (averaging 1.6 hits per game against them). The data firmly points to the over.

On the Mets’ side of the diamond, Luis Robert Jr. has absolutely mashed Dodgers pitching lately, beating his 0.5 hits prop in five of his last six games against them. Add in Francisco Lindor, who is riding his own hot streak with at least one hit in four of his last five regular-season games, and we’ve got a pair of reliable bats. If we’re building a winning entry together, riding the over on these hitters gives us a real chance at a nice pay day.

Get $50 Bonus with the Boom Promo Code

Claiming your bonus and getting our lineups locked in for tonight’s Dodgers-Mets action is incredibly straightforward. Just follow these steps, and we’ll be ready for the first pitch.