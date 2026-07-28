Royce Lewis hits walk-off triple as Twins rally past Royals 3-2 after Buxton exits with sore hip

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Royce Lewis hit a two-run triple with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning to…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Royce Lewis hit a two-run triple with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Minnesota Twins a 3-2 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night.

Taj Bradley threw six strong innings for the Twins (54-54), who have won three in a row and five of six. They are third in the AL Cental, just two games behind the first-place Chicago White Sox.

Kody Clemens doubled for Minnesota in the fourth and scored on Josh Bell’s single. But center fielder Byron Buxton left in the fifth with right hip soreness after running to first base. It’s the same joint that caused him to miss the All-Star Game this month.

Kansas City went ahead 2-1 in the sixth when Josh Rojas stole home on the front end of a double steal and Salvador Perez had an RBI single.

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