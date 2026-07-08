Rockies rally past the Dodgers 4-3 after 2 errors in the eighth

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit his 300th career homer but two errors by the Los Angeles Dodgers in…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit his 300th career homer but two errors by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the eighth inning led to three runs by the Colorado Rockies, who rallied for a 4-3 victory Tuesday night.

Pitching with a 3-1 lead, reliever Will Klein (3-3) had a potential inning-ending double play ball that turned into a run-scoring error by shortstop Miguel Rojas. Then the Rockies turned a squeeze play into two more runs to take a 4-3 lead when Rojas misplayed a throw to third.

Tyler Freeman grounded into a fielder’s choice to Rojas, scoring Kyle Karros, who walked.

Jake McCarthy hit a sacrifice bunt to third against reliever Jack Dreyer. Cole Carrigg, who singled, scored on second baseman Alex Freeland’s throwing error that also brought home Freeman.

The Dodgers had the tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position when Freeland singled and stole second against reliever Jordan Romano and pinch-hitter Teoscar Hernandez walked. But Ohtani popped up to third, Andy Pages flied out to right and Freddie Freeman went down swinging to end the game.

Juan Meijia (2-6) got the win with two innings of one-run relief. Romano earned his sixth save.

The Dodgers led 1-0 on Ohtani’s home run leading off the bottom of the first inning against Rockies starter Michael Lorenzen.

Ohtani is the first Japanese-born player in the majors to reach the milestone and the fifth-fastest in history to do so. It took him 1,102 games between playing for the Los Angeles Angels and Dodgers; New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge was the quickest at 955 games.

The Dodgers took a 2-0 lead on Lorenzen’s bases-loaded walk to Pages in the fifth.

Colorado closed to 2-1 on McCarthy’s RBI groundout in the sixth.

Freeland’s RBI single made extended the Dodgers’ lead to 3-1 in the sixth.

Up next

Rockies RHP Ryan Feltner (3-2, 4.27 ERA) starts the series finale Wednesday against Dodgers RHP Roki Sasaki (3-5, 5.40).

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