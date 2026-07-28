Live Radio
Home » Sports » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

July 28, 2026, 5:41 PM

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at DETROIT -175 Baltimore +142
at TAMPA BAY -134 Texas +116
N.Y Yankees -146 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +119
at MINNESOTA -184 Kansas City +154
Houston -126 at LA ANGELS +108
Boston -155 at ATHLETICS +125

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Philadelphia -162 at MIAMI +136
at PITTSBURGH -138 Arizona +113
at N.Y METS OFF Atlanta OFF
Milwaukee -119 at SAN FRANCISCO -103
at SAN DIEGO -236 Colorado +188
at N.Y METS OFF Atlanta OFF
Chicago Cubs -112 at ST. LOUIS -104

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Toronto -123 at WASHINGTON +100
Cleveland -136 at CINCINNATI +111
at LA DODGERS -148 Seattle +126

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up