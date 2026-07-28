MLB Wednesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at DETROIT -175 Baltimore +142 at TAMPA BAY -134 Texas +116 N.Y…
MLB
Wednesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at DETROIT
|-175
|Baltimore
|+142
|at TAMPA BAY
|-134
|Texas
|+116
|N.Y Yankees
|-146
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+119
|at MINNESOTA
|-184
|Kansas City
|+154
|Houston
|-126
|at LA ANGELS
|+108
|Boston
|-155
|at ATHLETICS
|+125
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Philadelphia
|-162
|at MIAMI
|+136
|at PITTSBURGH
|-138
|Arizona
|+113
|at N.Y METS
|OFF
|Atlanta
|OFF
|Milwaukee
|-119
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-103
|at SAN DIEGO
|-236
|Colorado
|+188
|at N.Y METS
|OFF
|Atlanta
|OFF
|Chicago Cubs
|-112
|at ST. LOUIS
|-104
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Toronto
|-123
|at WASHINGTON
|+100
|Cleveland
|-136
|at CINCINNATI
|+111
|at LA DODGERS
|-148
|Seattle
|+126
Consensus odds provided by Sportradar
Copyright
© 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.