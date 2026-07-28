MLB Wednesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at DETROIT -175 Baltimore +142 at TAMPA BAY -134 Texas +116 N.Y…

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at DETROIT -175 Baltimore +142 at TAMPA BAY -134 Texas +116 N.Y Yankees -146 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +119 at MINNESOTA -184 Kansas City +154 Houston -126 at LA ANGELS +108 Boston -155 at ATHLETICS +125

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Philadelphia -162 at MIAMI +136 at PITTSBURGH -138 Arizona +113 at N.Y METS OFF Atlanta OFF Milwaukee -119 at SAN FRANCISCO -103 at SAN DIEGO -236 Colorado +188 at N.Y METS OFF Atlanta OFF Chicago Cubs -112 at ST. LOUIS -104

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Toronto -123 at WASHINGTON +100 Cleveland -136 at CINCINNATI +111 at LA DODGERS -148 Seattle +126

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

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