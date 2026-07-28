Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Claim $20 Sign Up Bonus for MLB Games (July 28)

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New customers looking to capitalize on Tuesday’s MLB slate of games can utilize the Polymarket promo code WTOP here to receive a $20 bonus.







Polymarket Promo Code for MLB Bonus Tuesday

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer $20 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified July 28th, 2026

This Polymarket promo code is exclusively available for new Polymarket customers ready to secure a position on today’s MLB action. By signing up and making an initial trade of at least $10, you will unlock a $20 sign-up bonus to deploy across the platform. Whether your strategy involves backing the Seattle Mariners as they navigate trade deadline rumors or predicting a strong showing from the historically dominant Milwaukee Brewers, this bonus provides a data-backed boost to your starting portfolio.

To qualify for this welcome offer, users must be 18 years of age or older and physically located in an eligible state where Polymarket operates. The $20 bonus will strictly be credited to your account after successfully executing your first-time trade of $10 or more.

MLB Predictions Today via Polymarket

Matchup Moneyline Probability SEA @ LAD LAD -190 / SEA +157 LAD 62.7% / SEA 37.3% MIL @ SF MIL -152 / SF +127 MIL 57.8% / SF 42.2%

Analyzing the underlying metrics validates these market percentages. The Dodgers are heavy home favorites for good reason. Los Angeles enters the matchup boasting a robust .260 team batting average and a .340 on-base percentage (OBP), easily outpacing Seattle’s sluggish .230 average and .309 OBP. Furthermore, the Dodgers’ pitching staff holds a slight statistical edge with a 3.58 overall ERA compared to the Mariners’ 3.68 mark. This data points to a high probability of success for Los Angeles, particularly as Seattle evaluates moving controllable starting pitching ahead of the deadline.

In the other contest, Milwaukee presents a highly logical prediction against San Francisco. The Brewers, who are currently maintaining a buyer posture to complement their historic season record, bring a strong 3.43 team pitching ERA into the matchup. This superior pitching efficiency should yield a distinct advantage over a struggling Giants pitching staff that currently owns a 4.34 staff ERA, making a Milwaukee position the analytically sound choice.

How to Activate the Polymarket Promo Code WTOP

Getting started and claiming your signup offer requires following a specific sequence of actions. Execute these analytical steps to activate the bonus before the first pitch of the Mariners-Dodgers or Brewers-Giants games tonight:

Download the App: Search for and download the Polymarket app on your preferred mobile device. Sign Up: Create and register a new account by entering your standard personal information. Verify Identity: Provide the required proof of identification to ensure your account is secure and compliant. Apply the Code: Be certain to use promo code WTOP during the registration process. Execute a Trade: Make a first-time trade of at least $10 to officially activate the offer.

Once your initial trade clears and the promo code WTOP is authenticated, your promotional offer will be activated and ready to leverage on today’s MLB action.

Why Tuesday’s MLB Slate Fits Polymarket

Tuesday’s baseball schedule is a strong fit for prediction-market users because the games offer several different angles to evaluate beyond a simple favorite-versus-underdog read. In Mariners-Dodgers, the question is whether Los Angeles’ deeper lineup and home-field edge are enough to justify the market price, or whether Seattle’s pitching depth can keep the game tighter than expected. Trade-deadline uncertainty also matters, since roster rumors can affect how teams manage starters, relievers and late-game matchups.

Brewers-Giants offers a different type of evaluation. Milwaukee’s current form and aggressive buyer posture suggest a club pushing to strengthen an already successful roster, while San Francisco is trying to stabilize behind less favorable pitching numbers. That makes the matchup useful for comparing team direction, staff performance and market probability in one place.

New users should remember that the $20 sign-up bonus is not a guarantee of profit. Treat the promotional credit as extra flexibility, review the latest lineups and pitching confirmations before making a prediction, and only trade an amount that fits your personal budget. With promo code WTOP, eligible first-time Polymarket users can start with added value while taking a measured approach to Tuesday’s MLB markets.