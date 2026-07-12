Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Secures $50 Bonus For MLB Sunday Matchups

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Creating a new profile with the Polymarket promo code WTOP here is a perfect way to get in on today’s MLB games before the All-Star break, as you can easily secure $50 in bonuses for your new account.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: $50 Sign-Up Bonus

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer $50 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Promotion Confirmed July 12th, 2026

As users looking for a nice payday, we need to take advantage of these kinds of opportunities. This promotion guarantees that new Polymarket customers get a $50 sign-up bonus to use on today’s massive MLB slate.

Just remember, this bonus officially unlocks after you’ve completed your registration and made that first deposit of at least $20. To jump into the action with us, you just need to be 18 or older, physically located in an eligible state, and a brand-new user on the platform.

Use Polymarket MLB Promo Today

Matchup Probability (Vig-Free) PHI @ DET PHI 49% / DET 52% TOR @ SD TOR 54% / SD 47% ARI @ LAD ARI 33% / LAD 68%

When I’m diving into these probabilities, I always like to look at the extremes to see where our money takes us. If we back the heaviest favorite on the board—the Los Angeles Dodgers—a trade nets us a modest profit in comparison to trading on the underdog Arizona Diamondbacks.

Digging into the stats, there’s a real reason Los Angeles is favored so heavily against Arizona. The Dodgers have a clear edge on the mound with a stellar 3.50 team ERA compared to the Diamondbacks’ 4.22 ERA. At the plate, it’s just as lopsided; L.A. boasts a .784 team OPS, easily blowing past Arizona’s .693 mark.

Meanwhile, I’m eyeing the Detroit Tigers as they hold a narrow home favorite status against the Philadelphia Phillies. The Tigers have been red-hot heading into the All-Star break, and the underlying metrics back up their slight edge: a stronger 3.64 team ERA against Philly’s 4.30, and a slight .716 to .704 advantage in team OPS.

Beyond The Diamond: World Cup Action

While we’re diving deep into our baseball markets today, I can’t ignore the massive World Cup matchups on the horizon this week. If MLB isn’t your only focus, you can absolutely leverage your Polymarket bonus on the soccer pitch instead:

France vs. Spain

England vs. Argentina

We’ve got some massive World Cup matches lined up. Whether you want to lock in a moneyline play on the diamond or predict the outcome of these powerhouse international clashes, having that extra $50 in our pockets gives us a real chance to chase bigger payouts across the board.

Sign Up With The Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Today

Getting started is a breeze, and I want to make sure we don’t miss out on this value before the first pitch. Follow my simple game plan:

Register Your Account: Click here and create your profile using your standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Provide the requested proof of identification to keep your account secure and compliant. Enter the Promo Code: Don’t skip this step! Enter promo code WTOP during registration to opt into the offer. Fund Your Account: Make a first-time deposit of at least $20 to fully activate the promotion.

Once you’re loaded up with your initial $20 deposit, you’re ready to hit the ground running. Whether we’re trading on the New York Yankees (52-42) to rally late against the Washington Nationals (48-47), backing one of the heavy MLB favorites I broke down above, or trading on the World Cup, we’re in this together.