Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Grab $50 Bonus for MLB Saturday Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services If you’re looking to step up to the plate and score a nice pay day this weekend, we’ve got exactly what you need. By entering the Polymarket promo code WTOP during registration here, new customers can take advantage of a lucrative welcome offer that instantly grants a $50 sign-up bonus after making an initial deposit of at least $20.

We know there is nothing better than a quick bankroll boost, and this promotion is designed to give you extra funds ahead of today’s MLB games. Whether you want to jump straight into the action with exciting matchups like the New York Yankees visiting the Philadelphia Phillies and the Chicago Cubs taking on the Pittsburgh Pirates, or you prefer to use your bonus funds on any other MLB game this weekend, this introductory offer is the perfect way to maximize your wagers.

Info for the Polymarket Promo Code WTOP

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $50 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified July 25, 2026

By locking in the Polymarket promo code WTOP, new customers can secure a cool $50 sign-up bonus to use across today’s exciting MLB slate. Whether we’re looking to back the Atlanta Braves against the Baltimore Orioles or placing a wager on the AL East showdown between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Boston Red Sox, this introductory offer provides a real chance to swing for the fences with a padded bankroll.

To unlock the $50 bonus, you simply need to make an initial deposit of at least $20 after registering your account. Just remember, this promotion is strictly reserved for new Polymarket customers who are 18 years of age or older and physically located in an eligible state. Once that qualifying deposit clears, your bonus funds will activate, and you’ll be ready to deploy them across the diamond.

Trade MLB Outcomes on Saturday

The Boston Red Sox are favored against the Toronto Blue Jays. Let’s break down the payout: if I’m placing a $20 trade on the favored Red Sox, it yields a solid $17.86 in profit. Conversely, taking a shot on the underdog Blue Jays with that same $20 would return $19.23 in profit if they manage to pull off the road upset.

When I’m handicapping the underlying metrics for this AL East clash, Boston looks like the clear winning ticket on paper. The Red Sox hold a distinct advantage on the mound with a collective 3.56 ERA, noticeably better than Toronto’s 4.15 mark.

Offensively, Boston also edges out the Blue Jays in both team OPS (.707 to .680) and total run production (426 to 405). Given these statistical edges in both run prevention and scoring, I’m confident the Red Sox are well-positioned to defend Fenway Park.

Keep in mind that you’ll be able to follow along with the markets and make trades as the action unfolds.

Signing Up with the Polymarket Promo Code

Getting started with this exclusive offer is a quick and straightforward process, putting you right in the trenches with the rest of us. Simply follow these steps to claim your bonus before the first pitch:

Register Your Account: Create a new profile here by providing your standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Submit the necessary proof of identification to ensure your account is secure and compliant. Enter the Promo Code: When prompted during the registration process, use Polymarket promo code WTOP. Fund Your Account: Make a first-time deposit of at least $20 in order to activate the offer.

Once your initial deposit clears, your account will be fully activated.