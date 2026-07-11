Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 World Cup Bonus for Norway-England, Argentina-Switzerland

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services By activating the Polymarket promo code WTOP with a new account here, you can deposit $20 and get a $50 bonus offer in time for Norway vs. England and Argentina vs. Switzerland in the World Cup quarterfinals today.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: $50 World Cup Bonus Offer

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer $50 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Information Verified On July 11th, 2026 by WTOP

Polymarket Offer Overview

New Polymarket customers can claim a $50 sign-up bonus by utilizing the latest promo code during account creation. To unlock this exclusive offer, you must make a first-time deposit of at least $20. Please note that this promotion is strictly available for new users who are 18 or older and physically located in an eligible Polymarket state.

Once your initial deposit clears and the $50 bonus is credited to your account, you can apply it to any of the multiple FIFA World Cup matches on the current schedule. This quarterfinal slate provides actionable flexibility, allowing you to use your bonus to trade on England taking on Norway, Switzerland facing Argentina, or any other matchup that presents a favorable angle this weekend. Signing up for a new account now will maximize your trading options as you look to capitalize on a loaded schedule this weekend.

Use Polymarket World Cup Promo On Today’s Matches

With the World Cup quarterfinals underway, every remaining match carries massive implications on the world stage. New users can take advantage of the Polymarket promo code to trade on these high-stakes matchups. The table below outlines the three-way moneyline expectations for the next slate of playoff fixtures, giving you a clear, data-backed picture of the favored side, the underdog, and the statistical likelihood of a draw in regulation.

Matchup (Home vs Away) Home Win % Draw % Away Win % Norway vs England 23% 26% 52% Argentina vs Switzerland 57% 27% 16%

Whether you are looking to trade on a favorite like England or Argentina today, you have two high-profile opportunities to put your $50 in bonuses. Make sure to monitor how the games go after you submit your trades. You have the ability to buy and sell your positions at any point, distinguishing Polymarket’s prediction markets from traditional betting markets.

Activate Your Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Welcome Offer

Claiming your welcome offer is a logical, straightforward process. To get started, you will need to create and register a new account here by entering your standard personal information and providing valid proof of identification. This will include your legal name, date of birth, mailing address and more. When prompted during the sign-up process, ensure that you enter the promo code WTOP to officially opt into the promotion.

In order to activate the offer, you must make a first-time deposit of at least $20 into your new account. Once activated and credited, the $50 bonus can be used across any of the FIFA World Cup matches on the schedule this round. Whether you are analyzing today’s slate or looking ahead to the rest of the quarterfinals, this offer gives new users the flexibility to trade on their specific game or games of choice.