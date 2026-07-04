Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Paraguay-France, July 4 MLB Trading Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Register using the most recent Polymarket promo code WTOP here, then complete a $20 deposit to trigger a $50 bonus reward for Paraguay vs. France and July 4th MLB games today.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Offer Overview

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer $50 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Promotion Verified On July 4th, 2026

Offer Details

This promotion is strategically designed for new Polymarket customers looking to establish a position during the excitement of the FIFA World Cup. By registering on the platform, these new users can secure a $50 sign-up bonus, effectively boosting their starting bankroll for the highly anticipated Round of 16 clash between Paraguay and France alongside a full MLB slate. Whether your analysis points toward backing a heavy favorite like France or identifying value in a resilient Paraguay squad, this welcome offer provides the necessary capital to maximize your strategy.

To successfully unlock the $50 bonus, new Polymarket customers must finalize their registration and execute an initial deposit of at least $20. Once this minimum deposit clears the system, the bonus funds are immediately credited and available for market deployment. Please note that to qualify for this promotion, all participants must be 18 or older and physically located in an eligible Polymarket state.

Use Polymarket World Cup Promo Today on Paraguay vs. France

Outcome Probability (%) Paraguay Win 5% Draw 13% France Win 84%

It comes as no surprise that France is a substantial favorite in this match, as many believe it will end up winning the whole tournament. Whether you are trading on France to get an expected win, or looking for value in a draw or upset, you have an easy way to put your bonuses to use.

Leverage Your Bonus On July 4th MLB Slate

While World Cup soccer presents compelling prediction markets, the MLB slate offers a wide range of opportunities. Beyond the World Cup, new Polymarket customers can apply their bonus funds across today’s MLB matchups. Today’s baseball slate features several intriguing matchups:

Detroit Tigers vs. Texas Rangers

Seattle Mariners vs. Toronto Blue Jays

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs

San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Sign Up For $50 Trading Bonus

Establishing your account and claiming the welcome offer ahead of the Paraguay vs. France match requires a logical, straightforward progression. To properly secure your $50 sign-up bonus, follow these step-by-step instructions to activate the promotion:

Create an Account: Click here and begin the registration sequence by supplying standard personal information, including your name, email address, phone number, date of birth and more. Verify Your Identity: Submit the required proof of identification to authenticate and secure your new profile. Enter the Promo Code: When prompted during the sign-up flow, explicitly enter the promo code WTOP to opt into the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Finalize the activation process by executing a first-time deposit of at least $20 into your account using a secure payment method.

Once your initial deposit clears, your bonus capital will be fully activated and ready for deployment on FIFA World Cup predictions or Saturday’s MLB action.