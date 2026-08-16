Petar Musa scores MLS-best 14th goal to rally Dallas to 2-1 victory over Austin

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Petar Musa scored his league-leading 14th goal and FC Dallas beat Austin FC 2-1 on Sunday…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Petar Musa scored his league-leading 14th goal and FC Dallas beat Austin FC 2-1 on Sunday night.

Musa scored in the 73rd minute — with some help from Joaquín Valiente — to set the final margin. Valiente has six assists through his first 17 appearances.

Defender Lalas Abubakar took a corner kick from Santiago Moreno and scored with a header two minutes into stoppage time to give Dallas a 1-0 lead at halftime.

Moreno collected his second assist of the campaign on Abubakar’s first netter this season and his 13th in 201 career matches.

Eighteen-year-old Ervin Torres scored his first career goal in spectacular fashion — unassisted in the 57th minute to pull Austin even.

Torres, a homegrown product, saw action for the sixth time this season after making one 7-minute appearance in both 2024 and 2025.

Jonathan Sirois finished with two saves for Dallas (8-5-6), including one during second-half stoppage time on a shot by Jayden Nelson.

Brad Stuver saved four shots for Austin (4-10-5). The veteran entered with 89 saves — tops in the league.

Dallas improves to 3-2-2 on the road against Austin and leads the overall series 9-2-3 with a plus-nine goal differential.

Austin has struggled under interim coach Davy Arnaud. Former Union coach Jim Curtain will take the reins following the season.

Up next

Dallas: At Real Salt Lake on Wednesday.

Austin: At Seattle Sounders on Wednesday.

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