Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Delivers $20 Sign-Up Bonus for Monday’s MLB Predictions

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Dive into the Monday MLB slate of games with a $20 bonus by activating the Polymarket promo code WTOP via this link here.







Polymarket Promo Code WTOP for $20 MLB Bonus

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer $20 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified July 27th, 2026

This exclusive promotion is available strictly for new Polymarket customers looking to add extra funds to their portfolio. By activating the code, eligible users receive a $20 sign-up bonus to use on the platform’s MLB markets. To unlock these bonus funds, you must make a qualifying initial deposit of at least $20. All participants must be 18 years of age or older and physically located in an eligible Polymarket state to claim this offer.

Once your new account is funded and the bonus is active, you can instantly start trading on today’s MLB schedule. Whether you are forecasting the National League clash between the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets or projecting the NL Central rivalry between the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals, this offer provides a valuable head start.

Use Polymarket MLB Promo Today

Matchup Moneyline Probability ATL @ NYM ATL -116 / NYM -103 ATL 51.4% / NYM 48.6% CHC @ STL CHC -120 / STL +100 CHC 52.2% / STL 47.8%

If you were to trade $20 on today’s heaviest moneyline favorite, the Chicago Cubs (-120), you would secure a profit of $16.67 if they win. Conversely, executing a $20 trade on today’s biggest underdog, the St. Louis Cardinals (+100), would net a $20.00 profit if they pull off the upset.

When evaluating these matchups, the ATL @ NYM game offers a stark contrast in team trajectory and overall production. The Mets are positioned as heavy sellers approaching the August 3 trade deadline, shifting focus toward a rebuild after a disappointing first half. They face a stable Braves squad that brings a distinct statistical edge into the game, sporting a .733 team OPS and a .249 batting average compared to the Mets’ .685 OPS and .233 average. On the mound, Atlanta’s pitching staff holds a strong 3.64 combined ERA, outpacing New York’s 4.19 ERA.

In the CHC @ STL clash, the Cubs enter the contest actively targeting pitching upgrades to bolster their contention push. Chicago presents a potent lineup hitting .247 with a .753 OPS, generating 541 runs on the year. The Cardinals will try to counter with a pitching staff carrying a 4.13 ERA, while their offense looks to improve upon a .697 team OPS to keep pace with the Cubs in this crucial divisional prediction spot.

How to Activate the Polymarket Promo Code WTOP

Getting started and claiming your bonus for today’s MLB action is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to lock in your offer before the first pitch:

Download the App: Search for and download the Polymarket app on your preferred mobile device. Create an Account: Open the app and register for a new account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, email address, and date of birth). Verify Your Identity: To ensure security and compliance, you will need to provide a valid proof of identification during the signup process. Enter the Promo Code: When prompted during registration, enter promo code WTOP to attach the bonus to your new account. Make a Deposit: Complete your registration by making a first-time deposit of at least $20.

Once your initial deposit clears, the offer will be officially activated on your account, leaving you fully prepared to trade on today’s MLB slate.