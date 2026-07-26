Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Claim $20 Bonus for MLB Predictions Sunday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services We’ve got a fantastic Sunday slate of baseball ahead of us, and there is nothing better than heading into the day with house money in your pocket. By applying the Polymarket promo code WTOP during registration here, you’ll score a $20 bonus.

Whether we’re trading shares on today’s marquee matchups—like the Los Angeles Dodgers visiting the New York Mets or the New York Yankees taking on the Philadelphia Phillies—or keeping our powder dry for any MLB game this week, this is a brilliant way to build our bankroll.

Details for the Polymarket Promo Code WTOP

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $20 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified July 26, 2026

Unlocking the Welcome Offer

New Polymarket customers can easily capitalize on this generous welcome offer to secure a $20 sign-up bonus. To unlock this reward, all you have to do is set up your new account.

With so many intriguing matchups on the board—from the Atlanta Braves taking on the Baltimore Orioles to the Chicago Cubs visiting the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park—we have plenty of opportunities to find an edge with our newly acquired bonus funds. Keep in mind that this promotion is strictly reserved for new Polymarket customers, and you must be 18+ and physically present in an eligible state to claim your reward.

Use Polymarket MLB Promo Today

Matchup Probability ATL @ BAL ATL 50.00% / BAL 50.00% CHC @ PIT CHC 47.15% / PIT 52.85% LAD @ NYM LAD 58.24% / NYM 41.76% NYY @ PHI NYY 37.53% / PHI 62.47%

When we look at the board’s implied percentages, backing the heavy chalk can provide steady returns, while targeting live dogs is how we chase those bigger payouts. If we were to place a $20 trade on today’s heaviest favorite, the Philadelphia Phillies (62.47% probability), a winning ticket would yield a respectable $10.64 profit.

Conversely, taking a swing and placing that same $20 on the day’s heaviest underdog, the New York Yankees (37.53% probability), would return a sweet $31.00 profit if they pull off the upset.

Let’s dig into the stats to see where the real value lies. The Los Angeles Dodgers easily justify their position as a heavy favorite. Their lineup is absolutely mashing right now, boasting a .260 team batting average and a .773 OPS, which completely overshadows the Mets’ .233 average and .686 OPS. Pair that with a Dodgers pitching staff holding a sturdy 3.529 ERA against New York’s 4.229 ERA, and we have a very clear picture of why LA is the smart play.

Meanwhile, I’m eyeing the Yankees as a high-value underdog in Philadelphia. Despite their low implied win probability, New York actually outpaces the Phillies offensively, sporting a .732 team OPS compared to Philadelphia’s .702. The Yankees’ pitching staff also profiles better on paper, carrying a 3.352 ERA against the Phillies’ 4.225 mark. That tells me an upset is well within reach, giving us a real chance at that lucrative plus-money return.

Polymarket Promo Code: Guide to Score $20 Bonus

Getting started and claiming your sign-up offer is incredibly simple. We’re in this together, so just follow these quick steps to get your account fully funded and ready for today’s first pitch: