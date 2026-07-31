Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Claim $20 Bonus for Friday MLB Predictions (July 31)

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The Polymarket promo code WTOP secures a $20 bonus via this link here to use on all MLB predictions Friday.







Polymarket Promo Code WTOP for MLB Bonus Friday

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer $20 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified July 31st, 2026

Once you register using the promo code and make your qualifying $10 trade, your new account will be credited with the $20 sign-up bonus. You can immediately put those funds into play across the league. Whether you want to back the Los Angeles Dodgers (69-40) as they send Edgardo Henriquez to the mound against Ranger Suarez and the Boston Red Sox (57-51), or you prefer to target the late-night clash between the San Diego Padres (55-54) and the San Francisco Giants (47-62), this bonus gives you the flexibility to get involved in today’s best matchups with added confidence.

This promotional opportunity is available strictly for new Polymarket customers looking to quickly build their portfolio. To claim the offer, you simply need to create your account and make an initial trade of at least $10, which will successfully unlock a $20 sign-up bonus. Please note that to participate and claim this bonus, all users must be 18+ and physically located in an eligible Polymarket state.

With your $20 bonus secured, you are perfectly positioned to dive into today’s exciting MLB slate. You can immediately use your newly acquired funds to back the Los Angeles Dodgers or Boston Red Sox, or you can take a stance on the West Coast clash between the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants.

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Matchup Prediction Probability BOS @ LAD BOS to win / LAD to win BOS 47.0% / LAD 53.0% SF @ SD SF to win / SD to win SF 42.2% / SD 57.9%

Purchasing $10 in shares of today’s heaviest statistical favorite, the San Diego Padres at a 57.9% probability, would return roughly $17.27 if they secure the victory. Conversely, predicting an upset and trading that same $10 on the San Francisco Giants at 42.2% offers a potential payout of $23.69 for a correct prediction.

When deciding which teams to back, analyzing seasonal statistics can uncover hidden value. In the BOS @ LAD matchup, the Dodgers hold a noticeable edge at the plate. Los Angeles features a .261 team batting average and a .433 slugging percentage, outpacing Boston’s .244 average and .393 slugging percentage. Both clubs field elite pitching staffs, though the Red Sox maintain a slim advantage with a 3.541 overall ERA compared to the Dodgers’ 3.578.

Meanwhile, the SF @ SD contest presents an interesting dynamic. Although the Padres have the higher market probability, the Giants have actually been the more productive offensive unit this season. San Francisco boasts a .254 batting average and a .417 slugging percentage, while San Diego trails with a .233 average and .383 slugging percentage. However, the Padres’ pitching staff has been slightly more effective, posting a 4.173 ERA to help offset the Giants’ 4.333 ERA.

How to Sign Up Using the Polymarket Promo Code WTOP

If you are ready to put your $10 to work on the upcoming August 1 slate—whether you are eyeing the Red Sox and Dodgers clash or the Giants and Padres showdown—claiming this offer is simple. Follow the steps below to get started:

Download the App: Search for and download the Polymarket app on your mobile device. Sign Up: Create and register a new account by entering your standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Submit a valid proof of identification to ensure your account is secure and compliant. Enter the Code: Be sure to use promo code WTOP during the registration process to qualify for the offer. Fund Your Account: Make a first-time trade of at least $10 to officially activate the promotion.

Once your transaction clears, your promotion will be active and you can begin making predictions on today’s MLB action.