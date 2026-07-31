BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Claim $1,500 Bonus for MLB Games Friday (July 31)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can sign up with BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 and start with a $1,500 first bet. Use bonus code TOP150 and bet $10 to get $150 in bonuses in select states (MI, NJ, PA, WV). Click here to get in on the action.

As July winds down, MLB is taking center stage for bettors. BetMGM Sportsbook will have a ton of different options for Friday’s games and the rest of the weekend. Let’s dive deeper into the details of these exclusive offers.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Unlocks $1,500 Offer

Whether you are placing your first wagers on the Texas Rangers facing the Houston Astros or looking ahead to the clash between the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Dodgers, you can claim a welcome bonus to get started. Review the table below to find the specific promo codes and offers available in your state.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 or TOP150 (MI, NJ, PA, WV New User Offer $1,500 First Bet or Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bonuses Last Verified On July 31, 2026

The specific BetMGM bonus offer available depends on your location. New users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia can activate a “bet $10, get $150” promotion using the BetMGM promo code TOP150. This awards $150 in bonus bets if your opening $10 wager wins.

For sports fans residing in all other participating US states, BetMGM exclusively features a $1,500 first-bet offer using the BetMGM promo code TOP1500. This promotion gives you the flexibility to place your first wager knowing that if it falls short, BetMGM will refund your original stake entirely in the form of bonus bets, up to the $1,500 maximum.

How to Make Picks on MLB This Weekend

Once you have secured your welcome offer, you can explore the current slate of games. Here is a look at the moneyline, runline, and total odds for the upcoming MLB matchups:

Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros Moneyline: Rangers +110 / Astros -133 Runline: Rangers +1.5 (-200) / Astros -1.5 (+165) Total: O/U 7.5 (Over -110 / Under -110)

Detroit Tigers vs. Athletics Moneyline: Tigers -143 / Athletics +120 Runline: Tigers -1.5 (+105) / Athletics +1.5 (-125) Total: O/U 10.5 (Over -120 / Under +100)

Boston Red Sox vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Moneyline: Red Sox +105 / Dodgers -128 Runline: Red Sox +1.5 (-200) / Dodgers -1.5 (+165) Total: O/U 8.5 (Over -118 / Under -102)



Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Dodgers The Dodgers feature a terrifying lineup loaded with power. Shohei Ohtani has been dominant, crushing 23 home runs with 65 RBIs while batting .289, and Freddie Freeman provides incredible consistency with a .301 average and 15 homers. Boston will attempt to neutralize those bats by sending Ranger Suarez to the mound. The Red Sox starter has posted an impressive 3.02 ERA and a 1.15 WHIP across 95.1 innings of work.

Texas Rangers at Houston Astros This AL West clash brings plenty of star power to the plate. Houston relies heavily on slugger Yordan Alvarez, who boasts an elite .321 batting average, 35 home runs, and 80 RBIs. Alvarez will test his timing against Rangers veteran Nathan Eovaldi. Eovaldi carries a 4.04 ERA and has struck out an impressive 9.56 batters per nine innings over 122.1 frames. On the other side, Houston’s Hunter Brown owns a solid 3.44 ERA and will look to keep the Texas offense in check.

Getting Started With BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Getting started with your welcome offer is a simple, structured process. Follow these steps to activate your promotion and prepare for MLB action:

Register a New Account: Navigate to the sportsbook and create your account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity. Enter the Bonus Code: During the registration process, input the correct promo code for your region. Use bonus code TOP150 if you are located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia. For bettors in all other participating states, use bonus code TOP1500. Make a Deposit: Once your account is set up and verified, deposit at least $10 using one of the secure banking methods provided.

After completing these steps, your account will be fully funded and the offer will be activated. You can then navigate to the MLB section and place your qualifying first wager.