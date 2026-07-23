Pirates add bullpen depth by acquiring righty reliever Ron Marinaccio from Padres

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates acquired reliever Ron Marinaccio from San Diego on Thursday in exchange for signing bonus…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates acquired reliever Ron Marinaccio from San Diego on Thursday in exchange for signing bonus pool considerations.

The club, which is part of a congested race for a National League wild card spot as the trade deadline nears, made the move in the hopes of bolstering a bullpen that has faltered in key moments this season.

The 31-year-old Marinaccio went 1-0 with a 4.79 ERA in 33 games this season for the Padres. Pittsburgh will be the right-hander’s third MLB stop. Marinaccio pitched for the New York Yankees from 2022-24.

To make room for Marinaccio on the roster, Pittsburgh designated reliever Dennis Santana for assignment. Santana appeared to be the Pirates’ closer of the future after finishing with a career-best 16 saves last year, but the 30-year-old has struggled this season. He is 2-5 with a 6.05 ERA and two saves in four opportunities.

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