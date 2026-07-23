Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Claim $50 Sign-Up Bonus for All MLB Predictions Thursday (July 23)

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Use the Polymarket promo code WTOP to receive a $50 bonus to use on MLB predictions today, with this link here getting you started.







Polymarket Promo Code WTOP for $50 Bonus Thursday

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer $50 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified July 23rd, 2026

With your promo code successfully applied and the $50 sign-up bonus secured, you will have additional funds to utilize across the entire baseball slate. This includes the highly anticipated first pitch between the Diamondbacks and the Cardinals, as well as the later showdown between the Royals and Tigers.

Offer Overview

New Polymarket customers have a prime opportunity to enhance their predictions on today’s MLB slate by claiming a lucrative $50 sign-up bonus. To qualify for this promotion, simply create an account and make an initial deposit of at least $20. This welcome bonus provides extra flexibility to dive into today’s matchups.

To be eligible for this offer, participants must be strictly new Polymarket customers, at least 18 years of age, and located in an eligible state where Polymarket operates. Once your qualifying $20 deposit is successfully processed, the $50 bonus will be unlocked and credited directly to your account, giving you extra capital to tackle today’s baseball schedule.

Use Polymarket MLB Promo Today

Matchup Probability ARI @ STL ARI 47.0% / STL 53.0% KC @ DET KC 35.4% / DET 64.6%

If you were to execute a $20 trade on today’s heaviest favorite, the Detroit Tigers (64.6% probability), a successful prediction would net $9.66 in profit for a total payout of $29.66. Conversely, allocating a $20 trade on the biggest underdog on the board, the Kansas City Royals (35.4% probability), would return a $34.20 profit, yielding a $54.20 total payout if they pull off the upset.

When evaluating the KC @ DET matchup to find the most logical prediction, Detroit’s pitching profile holds a distinct, data-backed advantage. The Tigers boast a collective 3.641 ERA compared to the Royals’ 4.928 ERA. While Kansas City edges out Detroit slightly at the plate with a .715 OPS versus the Tigers’ .712 OPS, the massive pitching disparity makes Detroit the mathematically sound home favorite.

In the tighter ARI @ STL contest, the statistical margins are razor-thin. St. Louis holds a slight edge on the mound with a 4.118 team ERA against Arizona’s 4.208 ERA. However, the Diamondbacks counter with a .704 team OPS, sitting just ahead of the Cardinals’ .700 OPS. With such comparable underlying metrics, taking a position on the underdog Diamondbacks at a 47.0% implied probability presents a compelling value proposition.

How to Activate the Polymarket Promo Code WTOP

Getting started and claiming your bonus is a straightforward process. To activate this offer, be sure to use the promo code WTOP when registering. Follow these steps to secure your bonus:

Download the App: Download the Polymarket app to your mobile device. Create an Account: Register for a new account by providing standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Provide valid proof of identification to complete the verification process. Enter the Promo Code: Input the promo code WTOP when prompted during registration. Make a Deposit: Complete a first-time deposit of at least $20 to activate the offer.

Once your account is funded and verified, you are all set to start making predictions on today’s MLB slate.