theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 Bet Reset for Tigers-Royals, MLB

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Baseball fans can use theScore Bet promo code WTOP ahead of this week’s MLB matchups to unlock a $1,000 bet reset. Start the registration process by clicking here.

This promotion allows players to wager up to $1,000 on their first bet and receive 100% of their stake back in bonus bets if it loses. Whether backing a side in Tigers-Royals or exploring the board for any other MLB game this week, this offer delivers an immediate safety net to kick off your sports betting experience on theScore Bet.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP Delivers $1,000 Bet Reset

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Bonus Last Verified On July 23, 2026

New theScore Bet customers can claim this lucrative $1,000 Bet Reset without any required opt-in. To participate, simply place a first cash wager on any available market or game. If that initial bet loses, the sportsbook refunds 100% of the wager, up to a maximum of $1,000, in the form of bonus bets. You do not need to wager the full $1,000 to qualify; any initial stake up to that maximum limit will be fully covered if it falls short.

Instead of a single lump sum, the refund is strategically divided into five equal bonus bets, each valued at exactly 20% of your eligible wager. These bonus bets will be applied directly to your account within 72 hours of your initial bet settling as a loss. Note that these bonus bets carry a strict expiration date and must be used within seven days of receipt. Applying them to other MLB markets or sports before the deadline ensures you maximize your second chance at building a bankroll.

Use theScore Bet Promo on Kansas City Royals vs. Detroit Tigers

Moneyline: Detroit Tigers (-200) | Kansas City Royals (+170)

Detroit Tigers (-200) | Kansas City Royals (+170) Runline: Tigers -1.5 (-105) | Royals +1.5 (-115)

Tigers -1.5 (-105) | Royals +1.5 (-115) Total: 8.5 (Over -105 | Under -115)

Looking at the underlying metrics to evaluate the matchup, Detroit holds a distinct statistical advantage on the mound, which justifies their heavy -200 moneyline price. The Tigers’ pitching staff features a solid 3.64 team ERA and a 1.22 WHIP, significantly outperforming a Royals staff that has struggled to a 4.93 ERA and 1.44 WHIP. Detroit also enters the matchup with a slightly better overall record (48-54) compared to Kansas City (43-60).

Offensively, the two lineups are nearly identical in baseline run production. The Royals hold a very narrow edge in total runs (438 to 433) and team OPS (.715 to .712), though the Tigers possess more overall power with 125 home runs compared to the Royals’ 104.

How to Get Started With theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP

Securing the $1,000 Bet Reset for the Kansas City Royals vs. Detroit Tigers game or any other MLB matchup is a straightforward process. Follow these exact activation steps to ensure your welcome bonus is applied correctly:

Create an Account: Click on the links on this page and initiate the registration process. You will need to provide standard personal information, including your name, date of birth, email address, and physical address, to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During registration, input the promo code WTOP. New theScore Bet customers must enter this code to guarantee eligibility, regardless of the specific offer or market they intend to claim. Place Your First Bet: After successfully registering, and entering promo code WTOP, make a qualifying deposit. Finally, place your first real cash wager, up to $1,000, on any available market at theScore Bet.

If your initial wager is unsuccessful, theScore Bet will cover your losses by issuing a 100% refund in bonus bets up to the $1,000 maximum.