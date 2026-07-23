Trevor Larnach and Luke Keaschall get RBIs in 12th as Twins beat Guardians 3-1 for series split

CLEVELAND (AP) — Trevor Larnach and Luke Keaschall both delivered two-out RBI singles in the 12th inning, giving the Minnesota…

CLEVELAND (AP) — Trevor Larnach and Luke Keaschall both delivered two-out RBI singles in the 12th inning, giving the Minnesota Twins a 3-1 win over the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday and a split of their four-game series.

Larnach and Keaschall grounded their singles to left off Erik Sabrowski (3-2) as the Twins took the finale after being shut out for the first seven innings.

Cleveland starter Gavin Williams struck out 11 and was poised for his 11th win before the Twins rallied in the eighth.

Taylor Rogers (5-3) worked out of a jam in the 11th and rookie Jack Anderson pitched the 12th for his first save. Minnesota starter Taj Bradley and five relievers combined on a three-hitter.

Patrick Bailey homered for Cleveland.

Dominated through seven by Williams, the Twins got something going against Cleveland’s usually reliable bullpen.

Hunter Gaddis replaced Williams and walked two before being pulled by manager Stephen Vogt, who brought in closer Cade Williams, the MLB saves leader. Pinch-hitter Alan Roden greeted Smith with an RBI single to tie it at 1-all.

Bailey connected in the fifth off Bradley, who matched Williams and gave up two hits in seven innings. Bailey’s 420-foot shot to right was his fifth homer.

Williams allowed two singles against the Twins, who scored 10 runs Wednesday. The right-hander has 33 strikeouts in his past three starts.

Williams posted an immaculate inning — three strikeouts on nine pitches — in the fourth. He’s just the fifth pitcher for Cleveland to achieve the rarity.

Up next

Twins: Begin their first homestand since the All-Star break on Friday with RHP Zebby Matthews (4-7, 5.40 ERA) starting against Oakland LHP Jacob Lopez (4-4, 6.64) in the opener of a three-game series.

Guardians: LHP Joey Cantillo (8-5, 3.74) starts at Tampa Bay against Rays LHP Shane McClanahan (8-6, 3.16) on Friday.

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