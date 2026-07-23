Montgomery County reaches deal with White’s Ferry owner

Montgomery County officials have reached a deal with the owner of White's Ferry to acquire the ferry operations and the dock area on the Maryland side in Poolesville.

Montgomery County officials have reached a deal with the owner of White’s Ferry to acquire the ferry operations and the dock area on the Maryland side in Poolesville, sources familiar with the deal told WTOP.

County leaders and the ferry owner, Chuck Kuhn, will hold a news conference Friday morning to formally announce the deal.

The ferry stopped carrying people and cars between Montgomery County and Loudoun County, Virginia, in 2020, when the owner of the ferry and the property owner on the Virginia side couldn’t come to an agreement over landing rights.

The parties involved have been trying for years to reach a deal to get the ferry running again. It’s not clear whether Montgomery County’s acquisition of the ferry and Maryland-side dock will help accomplish that goal.

Libby Devlin owns Rockland Farms, the site of the ferry landing in Loudoun County. She told WTOP she wasn’t aware of the deal and was not invited to Friday’s news conference. Rockland Farms has previously rejected offers to buy land on the Virginia side of the river to get the ferry operational again.

According to sources familiar with the deal between Kuhn and Montgomery County, the county is buying the land in Maryland at a price below appraisal, and Kuhn is donating the ferry operations to the county.

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich, county council President Natalie Fani-González, U.S. House Rep. April McClain Delaney and other officials will be on hand Friday to announce more details about the deal.

WTOP’s Neal Augenstein contributed to this report.

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