Maryland confirms 2 new measles cases, warns of possible exposures

The Maryland Department of Health is working to notify people who may have come into contact with the infected residents.

Maryland health officials have confirmed two new measles cases involving Southern Maryland residents who recently traveled to an area of the U.S. experiencing an active outbreak.

The new cases bring Maryland’s total to 11 this year. The state confirmed five cases just a week ago.

The Maryland Department of Health said it’s working to notify people who may have come into contact with the infected travelers. Officials said anyone who visited the following locations during the listed times may have been exposed:

J&R Feeds LLC in Mechanicsville from Thursday, July 16, through Tuesday, July 21.

MedStar Health Urgent Care in Charlotte Hall on Monday, July 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital emergency room in Leonardtown on Tuesday, July 21, from 11 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.

People who were at those locations, especially those who are not fully vaccinated, should monitor for symptoms for 21 days after the possible exposure.

Early symptoms include a fever above 101 degrees, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes. A red rash typically appears several days later, beginning on the face and spreading across the body.

Anyone who develops symptoms should avoid work, school, childcare and other public places and contact a healthcare provider before arriving at a clinic or emergency room.

Measles spreads easily through the air when an infected person coughs, sneezes or breathes — and the virus can remain airborne for up to two hours after the person leaves.

Health officials said people who have received two doses of a measles-containing vaccine or were born before 1957 are generally considered protected. Anyone unsure of their vaccination status should contact a healthcare provider or local health department.

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