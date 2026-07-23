Road work ramps up as DC prepares streets for Freedom 250 Grand Prix

With one month until Indy cars race through the streets of the nation's capital during the Freedom 250 Grand Prix, preparations for the District's road course are ramping up.

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In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Road preps for Freedom 250 Grand Prix shift to high gear

With one month until Indy cars race through the streets of the nation’s capital during the Freedom 250 Grand Prix, preparations for the District’s road course are ramping up.

Crews on Wednesday laid hot asphalt along sections of Pennsylvania Avenue, one of the main stretches of the 1.66-mile circuit. The course also includes Independence and Constitution avenues, 9th Street, and crosses the National Mall at 7th and 3rd streets NW.

Race organizers said crews will begin installing safety walls and fencing on Sunday to prepare the course for drivers and spectators.

According to organizers, most of the heavy construction work will take place overnight and during periods outside rush hour.

Crews have already removed a number of street poles and objects from medians as preparations continue for the races on Aug. 22 and 23.

Organizers said road closures are not expected to become an issue until shortly before and during race weekend.

Here is the course map:

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