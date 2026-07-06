OG Promo Code: Get $10 USA vs. Belgium World Cup Trading Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

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OG Promo Code: Trade $10, Get $10 In Bonuses

OG Promo Code No Code Needed New OG User Offer Trade $10, Get $10 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Eligible State Promotion Verified July 5th, 2026 by WTOP

Probabilities: USA 40% Belgium 34% Tie (regulation) 28%

To Advance: Belgium +117 USA -118

Spread: Belgium +1.5 (-401) USA -1.5 (+376)

Total Goals Over 2.5 (-144) Under 2.5 (+138)



Goal Scorer Markets For OG

Any Time Goal Scorer Folarin Balogun +143 Romelu Lukaku +170 Christian Pulisic +194 Haji Wright +233 Ricardo Pepi +300 Diego Moreira +300 Dodi Lukebakio +316 Gio Reyna +316

First Goal Scorer: Folarin Balogun +400 Romelu Lukaku +455 Haji Wright +525 Ricardo Pepi +525 Alejandro Zendejas +525 Christian Pulisic +566 Diego Moreira +669 Kevin De Bruyne +733



Sign Up With OG Promo Code For $200 Bonus

Click here to go to the registration page

Input basic identifying information (Legal name, date of birth, mailing address, email, etc.)

Make an initial deposit using a secure payment option (Credit card, debit card, online banking, etc.)

Complete a trade of $10 or more on tonight’s USA vs. Belgium match to unlock your $10 in bonuses