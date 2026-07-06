OG Promo Code: Get $10 USA vs. Belgium World Cup Trading Bonus

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and servicesWith a massive USA World Cup match tonight against Belgium, now is the perfect time to activate the OG promo code here for a $10 bonus offer. You don’t need a code to get the offer. The main requirement with this offer is that you must complete a $10 trade on the platform. Once you do that, you will have your $10 in bonuses credited to your account. OG is a newer prediction market platform that is powered by Crypto.com. It is continuing to gain popularity in the industry, so you will be able to take advantage of this offer and get set up with a profile as the app grows. All eyes are on tonight’s huge USA vs. Belgium match. Not only is this expected to be a tight game on paper, but it does not lack for storylines. The USA is the last host country still alive in this tournament, and it looks to keep its hopes alive. Also, USA star Folarin Balogun is set to take the pitch tonight even though he was given a red card in the last match. This decision, which was announced on Sunday, has sparked much controversy. No matter which side you are backing tonight, OG is the place to be to get your trades in on this match.
OG Promo Code: Trade $10, Get $10 In Bonuses
|OG Promo Code
|No Code Needed
|New OG User Offer
|Trade $10, Get $10 Bonus
|Terms and Conditions
|18+ and Present in Eligible State
|Promotion Verified
|July 5th, 2026 by WTOP
- Probabilities:
- USA 40%
- Belgium 34%
- Tie (regulation) 28%
- To Advance:
- Belgium +117
- USA -118
- Spread:
- Belgium +1.5 (-401)
- USA -1.5 (+376)
- Total Goals
- Over 2.5 (-144)
- Under 2.5 (+138)
Goal Scorer Markets For OGBeyond simple game outcomes, OG provides additional prop markets. Some of the top anytime goal scorer and first goal scorer markets are listed out below:
- Any Time Goal Scorer
- Folarin Balogun +143
- Romelu Lukaku +170
- Christian Pulisic +194
- Haji Wright +233
- Ricardo Pepi +300
- Diego Moreira +300
- Dodi Lukebakio +316
- Gio Reyna +316
- First Goal Scorer:
- Folarin Balogun +400
- Romelu Lukaku +455
- Haji Wright +525
- Ricardo Pepi +525
- Alejandro Zendejas +525
- Christian Pulisic +566
- Diego Moreira +669
- Kevin De Bruyne +733
Sign Up With OG Promo Code For $200 BonusTo start up your new account and activate this offer, follow these simple steps:
- Click here to go to the registration page
- Input basic identifying information (Legal name, date of birth, mailing address, email, etc.)
- Make an initial deposit using a secure payment option (Credit card, debit card, online banking, etc.)
- Complete a trade of $10 or more on tonight’s USA vs. Belgium match to unlock your $10 in bonuses