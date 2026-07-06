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OG Promo Code: Get $10 USA vs. Belgium World Cup Trading Bonus

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With a massive USA World Cup match tonight against Belgium, now is the perfect time to activate the OG promo code here for a $10 bonus offer. You don’t need a code to get the offer.
The main requirement with this offer is that you must complete a $10 trade on the platform. Once you do that, you will have your $10 in bonuses credited to your account. OG is a newer prediction market platform that is powered by Crypto.com. It is continuing to gain popularity in the industry, so you will be able to take advantage of this offer and get set up with a profile as the app grows. All eyes are on tonight’s huge USA vs. Belgium match. Not only is this expected to be a tight game on paper, but it does not lack for storylines. The USA is the last host country still alive in this tournament, and it looks to keep its hopes alive. Also, USA star Folarin Balogun is set to take the pitch tonight even though he was given a red card in the last match. This decision, which was announced on Sunday, has sparked much controversy. No matter which side you are backing tonight, OG is the place to be to get your trades in on this match.

OG Promo Code: Trade $10, Get $10 In Bonuses

OG Promo Code No Code Needed
New OG User Offer Trade $10, Get $10 Bonus
Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Eligible State
Promotion Verified July 5th, 2026 by WTOP
When you set up your new profile, it will be time to identify what you want to trade $10 on to activate your $10 bonus offer. Let’s take a look at some of the prominent markets for this matchup:
  • Probabilities:
    • USA 40%
    • Belgium 34%
    • Tie (regulation) 28%
  • To Advance:
    • Belgium +117
    • USA -118
  • Spread:
    • Belgium +1.5 (-401)
    • USA -1.5 (+376)
  • Total Goals
    • Over 2.5 (-144)
    • Under 2.5 (+138)
No matter what market you are interested, you just have to make sure you are trading $10 on any of them. Once you hit submit on that transaction, you will have $10 in bonuses credited to your account. Sign up now to get your bonuses before the opening kickoff.

Goal Scorer Markets For OG

Beyond simple game outcomes, OG provides additional prop markets. Some of the top anytime goal scorer and first goal scorer markets are listed out below:
  • Any Time Goal Scorer
    • Folarin Balogun +143
    • Romelu Lukaku +170
    • Christian Pulisic +194
    • Haji Wright +233
    • Ricardo Pepi +300
    • Diego Moreira +300
    • Dodi Lukebakio +316
    • Gio Reyna +316
  • First Goal Scorer:
    • Folarin Balogun +400
    • Romelu Lukaku +455
    • Haji Wright +525
    • Ricardo Pepi +525
    • Alejandro Zendejas +525
    • Christian Pulisic +566
    • Diego Moreira +669
    • Kevin De Bruyne +733
Users can also explore markets for whether or not both teams will score, a player to score OR give an assist, score multiple goals and more. After you sign up, take inventory of those markets to find out how you want to activate this offer.

Sign Up With OG Promo Code For $200 Bonus

To start up your new account and activate this offer, follow these simple steps:
  • Click here to go to the registration page
  • Input basic identifying information (Legal name, date of birth, mailing address, email, etc.)
  • Make an initial deposit using a secure payment option (Credit card, debit card, online banking, etc.)
  • Complete a trade of $10 or more on tonight’s USA vs. Belgium match to unlock your $10 in bonuses

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