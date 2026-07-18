OG Promo Code: Get $10 Bonus For Dodgers-Yankees, World Cup

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Activate the latest OG promo code welcome offer here and unlock a $10 bonus in time for a loaded MLB slate and World Cup action this weekend.

With this offer, you will have to complete a $10 trade on the platform to get $10 in bonuses. The best part of this offer is that it is universally applicable across the platform. So, you can trade on the MLB slate, or pivot to something like the World Cup final between Spain and Argentina on Sunday.

The highlight of today’s MLB slate is the matchup between the Dodgers and Yankees. You can also look into other important series like Marlins vs. Brewers, Rangers vs. Braves and more. No matter what matchup you are interested in, you can trade $10 on any market to get your $10 in bonuses credited to your account. The World Cup will also get a ton of attention this weekend. Today, we have the third-place game between France and England. Then, Spain will face off against Argentina in the final tomorrow. By signing up now, you will have tons of opportunities to activate your offer. Trading $10 on any of these events will unlock your $10 in bonuses to use throughout this loaded sports weekend.

OG Promo Code: Claim $10 Bonus Offer

OG Promo Code No Code Needed New OG User Offer Trade $10, Get $10 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Eligible State Promotion Verified July 18th, 2026 by WTOP

Now, we will take you through what you need to do to activate this welcome offer. As an example, let’s use the high-profile Dodgers vs. Yankees game tonight. Let’s say you are a big Dodgers fan and think they will get a big win on the road in the Bronx tonight. With OG, navigate to the markets for this game. Then, make a $10 prediction for a Dodgers victory tonight. Once you submit that prediction, you will have your $10 in bonuses credited to your account. This process works the same for if you want to trade on another MLB game or one of the World Cup matches.

World Cup Markets With OG

If you prefer to focus on the World Cup instead of MLB games this weekend, these are the markets for the two remaining matchups:

Third Place Game: France: -0.5 (-109) / -195 / Over 3.5 (+122) England: +0.5 (+104) / +185 / Under 3.5 (128)

Final Spain: -0.5 (+132) / -150 / Over 2.5 (+132) Argentina: +0.5 (-144) / +132 / Under 2.5 (-139)



Any of these markets will work to activate your welcome offer with OG. You can also survey plenty of other niche markets for these games. For example, trading $10 on Lionel Messi to score a goal in this match will also unlock your $10 bonus reward.

OG Promo Code: Get $10 Bonus Offer

When you sign up this offer here, you will have to provide basic identifying information. This includes your legal name, date of birth, mailing address, and more. You will not have to input a promo code, as clicking on one of our links on this page will automatically link the welcome offer to your new account. The next step from there is to make a deposit using your preferred payment method, like a credit card, debit card, etc. Lastly, find a market for one of today’s MLB games or the World Cup and then trade $10 to secure your $10 in bonuses.