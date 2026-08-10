BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus on Monday MLB Games (Aug. 10)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Register with BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 to qualify for a $1,500 first bet ahead of Monday’s MLB games. Use bonus code TOP150 to start with a $150 bonus in MI, NJ, PA or WV. Click here to activate either offer.

New BetMGM users can take advantage of these exceptional welcome offers ahead of the next MLB game, such as the Kansas City Royals visiting the Los Angeles Dodgers or the Milwaukee Brewers taking on the San Diego Padres. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details of these offers.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Delivers $1,500 First Bet

Whether you are looking to place a wager on the Kansas City Royals taking on the Los Angeles Dodgers or the Milwaukee Brewers facing the San Diego Padres, you can get started with these current promotions from BetMGM.

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 New User Offer $1,500 First Bet Offer Bonuses Last Verified On August 10, 2026

The BetMGM bonus code unlocks fantastic value for new users looking to wager on MLB action, such as the matchup between the Tampa Bay Rays (71-46) and the Athletics (47-71). If you are a new user located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, the platform provides a “Bet $10, Get $150” bonus, which rewards you with $150 in bonus bets if your initial $10 wager wins.

For new users in all other participating U.S. states (outside of MI, NJ, PA, WV) the $1,500 first bet offer is the exclusive welcome promotion available. This dictates that you can wager up to $1,500 on your initial bet—perhaps backing probable pitcher Freddy Peralta of the Rays or Jacob Lopez of the Athletics. If your opening wager is unsuccessful, BetMGM will refund your stake in bonus bets up to the $1,500 maximum.

Monday Night MLB Betting Preview, Odds

Ready to put your first bet offer into action? Here is a look at the MLB odds from BetMGM:

Kansas City Royals at Los Angeles Dodgers Moneyline: Dodgers -286 / Royals +225 Runline: Dodgers -1.5 (-120) / Royals +1.5 (+100) Total: 7.5 (Over +100 / Under -120)

Milwaukee Brewers at San Diego Padres Moneyline: Brewers -120 / Padres +100 Runline: Brewers -1.5 (+145) / Padres +1.5 (-175) Total: 7.5 (Over +105 / Under -125)

Tampa Bay Rays at Athletics Moneyline: Rays -161 / Athletics +135 Runline: Rays -1.5 (-102) / Athletics +1.5 (-118) Total: 10 (Over -105 / Under -115)



The matchup between the Kansas City Royals and Los Angeles Dodgers headlines the slate. The Dodgers enter as heavy -286 moneyline favorites with Tarik Skubal named as the probable pitcher. Shohei Ohtani remains a dominant force at the plate for Los Angeles, boasting a .292 batting average and a staggering .937 OPS. The Royals will counter with starter Noah Cameron and lean on Bobby Witt Jr., who brings a .284 average and 42 RBIs to the batter’s box.

Another fascinating clash features the Milwaukee Brewers taking on the San Diego Padres. Milwaukee is a slight -120 moneyline favorite. The Brewers will send Logan Henderson to the mound, who has impressed with a sharp 2.70 ERA and an 11.16 K/9 strikeout rate across 50 innings of work. He will look to silence a Padres lineup led by Manny Machado, who has already driven in 70 runs. San Diego counters with Casey Mize as their probable pitcher. Meanwhile, Milwaukee’s offense is anchored by catcher William Contreras, who is hitting .264 with 59 RBIs on the season.

How to Redeem BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Activating your BetMGM welcome offer is a simple and straightforward process. Follow these steps to secure your bonus before the first pitch: