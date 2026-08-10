Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get Up To $500 In MLB Trade Bonus Monday (Aug. 10)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Creating a new profile using the Kalshi promo code WTOP offer here gives you a chance to lock in up to $500 in bonuses when you trade $25 on the platform.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Offer Details

Review the essential details for the Kalshi welcome offer below before diving into the markets. Whether you are looking to place trades on the Philadelphia Phillies (63-56) against the St. Louis Cardinals (59-59) at Busch Stadium or any other game, this code will maximize your initial value.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New Kalshi User Offer Trade $25, get up to $500 in bonuses Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in eligible US states Promo Confirmed August 10th, 2026

Eligible new Kalshi customers who open an account and make a first-time deposit of at least $1 qualify for this tiered welcome offer. Your bonus funds—up to a maximum of $500—are officially unlocked and added to your account after you execute $25 in trades on Kalshi’s unique prediction markets. This structure ensures that once you actively engage with the platform, your bonus is activated and ready to use.

70% of users will receive a $15 trading bonus

24% of users will receive a $35 trading bonus

5% of users will receive a $75 trading bonus

0.65% of users will receive a $100 trading bonus

0.35% of users will receive a $500 trading bonus

Once your account is funded and the bonus threshold is met, you can jump straight into today’s most exciting matchups. Whether you want to trade on the Kansas City Royals (49-70) facing the Los Angeles Dodgers (70-48), or the Milwaukee Brewers (74-44) taking on the San Diego Padres (62-57), your funds can be put to work immediately. Kalshi operates legally across all 50 states, and users must be at least 18 years old to participate.

Kalshi MLB Monday Promo

Before placing your trades, review today’s probabilities to identify the best value.

Matchup Probability KC @ LAD KC 29% / LAD 71% MIL @ SD MIL 52% / SD 48% PHI @ STL PHI 51% / STL 49%

Diving into the underlying statistics, the Dodgers are massive favorites for a logical reason. Los Angeles features a robust 3.72 team ERA and a .260 batting average, giving them a distinct advantage over Kansas City’s 4.84 ERA and .245 team average.

In what projects to be a tighter contest out west, the Brewers present a compelling statistical case as road favorites. Milwaukee’s pitching staff has been stellar, posting a 3.47 team ERA that sits well ahead of the Padres’ 4.16 mark. At the plate, the Brewers’ .253 batting average comfortably outpaces San Diego’s .237 average, positioning Milwaukee as an incredibly strong, evidence-backed play for your trades today.

Activate Your Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Offer

Getting started with Kalshi and securing your welcome offer is a streamlined process. Follow these exact steps to activate the bonus and begin trading on today’s MLB action:

Create an Account: Register here by providing standard personal details. To ensure compliance and platform security, you will also need to provide valid proof of identification to verify your account. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, input the promo code WTOP to officially opt into the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account with a first-time deposit of at least $1. Start Trading: To unlock the bonus, you must place $25 worth of trades on the platform. This does not need to be a single $25 transaction; any combination of trades that sums up to $25 will satisfy the requirement.

Once your cumulative trade volume hits the $25 threshold, you will unlock up to $500 in bonuses. These funds will be credited to your account, ready to be deployed on exciting matchups like the Phillies visiting the Cardinals, or any other prediction market offered on the Kalshi platform.