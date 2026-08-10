Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Trade $10, Get $20 Bonus for Phillies-Cardinals, MLB Monday Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Create a new account using our Polymarket promo code WTOP here and unlock $20 in bonuses after you trade $10 on the platform for tonight’s MLB games and more.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $20 Bonus Offer

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer Trade $10, get $20 in bonuses Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Promotion Confirmed On August 10th, 2026

Claiming this promotion gives new Polymarket customers a real chance to build their bankroll with a sweet $20 sign-up bonus. There is nothing better than stepping up to the plate with house money on today’s MLB slate, whether you’re eyeing the surging Red Sox or targeting a divisional underdog.

To unlock the $20 bonus, you just need to make at least $10 in trades. Keep in mind, you must be 18+ and located in an eligible Polymarket state to play. Once that first deposit clears, you’re officially in the trenches with us and ready to chase those bigger payouts.

Use Polymarket MLB Promo Today

Matchup Probability BOS @ TOR BOS 60% / TOR 40% BAL @ MIN BAL 52% / MIN 48% PHI @ STL PHI 52% / STL 48%

Make sure to weigh these probabilities when it comes to the type of payout you want. If you want to go for a safer play, you can back Boston tonight against Toronto. However, this would give the smallest possible payout if your prediction is correct. Conversely, you can go for a higher upside play by predicting a Toronto victory tonight. If the Blue Jays pull off the upset, you will get a larger payout. However, that requires you to take on more risk.

Personally, I’m backing the 64-53 Red Sox. They are the hottest team in baseball right now after going all-in at the trade deadline to acquire All-Star catcher Adley Rutschman from Baltimore. Boston brings a massive statistical edge into the Rogers Centre against a 56-63 Blue Jays squad that just sold off pieces. The Red Sox boast a superior .722 team OPS compared to Toronto’s .679, and Boston’s pitching staff is dealing with a 3.50 ERA against Toronto’s 4.02 mark.

If you want a true coin-flip trade, look at PHI @ STL. The Phillies recently added batting champ Luis Arraez for a playoff push, giving them a slight edge at the plate with a .709 OPS against the Cardinals’ .696. However, St. Louis holds a razor-thin pitching advantage with a 4.14 team ERA compared to Philadelphia’s 4.19. It’s a classic clash of strengths where your handicapping skills can really shine.

Activate Your Polymarket Promo Code WTOP

Ready to make these trades and join the action? Claiming your welcome offer is incredibly straightforward. Follow these simple steps to get started:

Create Your Account: Register for a new account here by providing standard personal information (such as your name, email, and date of birth). Verify Your Identity: Provide the required proof of identification to secure and verify your account. Apply the Promo Code: When prompted during registration, enter the promo code WTOP. Fund Your Wallet: Make a first-time deposit. Make Your Trades: Complete $10 in trades on the platform to get your $20 in bonuses from this offer.

Once your initial trades clear, your account is activated and ready to trade on the Orioles, Twins, or any other MLB market on the board!