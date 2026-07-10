OG Promo Code: Claim $10 Bonus For Spain vs. Belgium World Cup Trades

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Start up your new profile with the OG promo code here and get a $10 bonus when you trade $10 on today’s Spain vs. Belgium match and more.

After you go through the registration process, you will have to trade $10 on today’s Spain vs Belgium match, or any other market, to get the $10 in bonuses from this offer.

Now is the time to capitalize on this offer from OG. It is an easy-to-use offer with one of the newest prediction market platforms. This gives you a chance to jumpstart your new account as the platform gains traction and popularity in the industry. The main focus for today is the Spain vs. Belgium match. Spain comes in as a significant favorite, but you can trade on any outcome to trigger this welcome offer. Sign up before the opening kickoff to maximize your choices for your opening trades. Additionally, the MLB slate provides plenty of opportunities, and this offer is equally applicable to those markets. Whether you are targeting the Yankees vs. Nationals game tonight, or other matchups like Phillies vs. Tigers, Red Sox vs. Mets, Braves vs. Cardinals and more, a $10 trade unlock your $10 in bonuses. Sign up now to maximize your choices with your opening trades on the platform.

OG Promo Code: Get $10 Bonus Offer For Spain vs. Belgium

OG Promo Code No Code Needed New OG User Offer Trade $10, Get $10 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Eligible State Promotion Verified July 10th, 2026 by WTOP

Let’s go through what needs to happen for you to activate your offer by using today’s Spain vs. Belgium match. The pre-match probabilities with OG are listed below:

Spain 60%

Draw 25%

Belgium 17%

For this example, let’s say you want to back Spain today. All you will have to do is trade $10 on that market. Once you hit submit on that transaction, you will have your $10 in bonuses credited to your account. This is applicable to any other market that appeals to you for Spain vs. Belgium or other markets available on the platform.

Prop Markets For Spain vs. Belgium With OG

In addition to the basic game outcomes, you can look into more niche markets, including anytime goal scorer options like these:

Mikel Yarzabal +122

Lamine Yama +150

Yeremi Pino +257

Matias Fernandez-Pardo +270

Nico Williams +300

Ferran Torres +300

Romelu Lukaku +316

Alex Baena +354

Dani Olmo +400

Amadou Onana +400

As noted above, this offer is applicable to any of the markets on the platform. So, if you think a player like Pino will find the back of the net today, you can trade $10 on that market and have the $10 in bonuses released to your account. Sign up now to lock in your trades for this highly anticipated match.

Sign Up With OG Promo Code Welcome Offer

When you are ready to activate this offer, click here and go through the registration process. You will not have to input any promo code to secure the reward. Just input basic identifying information (Legal name, date of birth, mailing address, etc.) to create your new account. Next, make a deposit using your preferred secure payment method, like a debit card. this will allow you to make a $10 trade on Spain vs. Belgium to trigger your $10 bonus reward.